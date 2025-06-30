Deutsche Telekom 30th Anniversary Celebration in downtown Bonn on July 12, 2025

The recordings may be used by Deutsche Telekom AG ('DTAG') and its affiliated companies as defined by §§ sections 15ff of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) (hereinafter collectively referred to as the 'DTAG Group') for the purpose of (commercial) corporate communications, information and public relations, and to promote future events. This use is unlimited in terms of time and location and may occur in all media, such as at trade fairs/exhibitions, in print and offline media, on TV, on the intranet/internet (including live streaming where applicable), on social media (including personal social media channels of employees), and in apps.

For this purpose, DTAG Group may store, reproduce, and edit the recordings permanently, while respecting your personal rights. DTAG Group is authorized to sublicense the recordings to the press as well as to media, event, and distribution partners of DTAG Group for appropriate use. The processing of the recordings is based on our legitimate interest (Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR). With regard to data protection, you have the right, for exceptional reasons arising from your particular situation, to object to the creation and use of the recordings by DTAG. You can submit your objection at: 30Jahre@telekom.de .



Bonn, as of 06/30/2025