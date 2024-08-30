Skilled labor shortage: keep complaining or keep learning?

Hardly a day goes by without me reading about the skilled labor shortage—and that is no surprise. After all, around 45% of skilled positions in Germany cannot be filled adequately. The consequences include overburdened workforces and vacant positions across many companies and industries. Demographic change is often cited as the reason, and while it is undoubtedly a challenge, I believe that explanation falls short. There is also a qualification gap in the labor market.

Too much qualification - or too little

On the one hand, we have a large number of young people who can and want to attend university: since 2021, the number of university students each year has been more than twice as high as the number of apprentices. Over the long term, the trend is even more striking. According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, in 1950 there were still 75.5 apprentices for every ten university students. By 2021, there were only 4.3 apprentices for every ten university students.

On the other hand, we also have a large number of people of working age who are qualified for neither college nor a profession because they have not completed vocational training. In 2022, this applied to 2.9 million people ages 20 to 34. This means we lack the people the economy needs most urgently: young people with vocational training who can enter the workforce directly. How can we close this gap? For example, by linking academic education and entry into the workforce even more closely. This allows us to fulfill school graduates' desire to earn a college degree while giving the economy access to new skilled workers at an early stage.

Universities of Applied Sciences - An Underrated Part of the Solution

Let’s build on one of our traditional strengths: Germany is considered the birthplace of dual study programs, and we excel at combining theoretical knowledge with practical experience in vocational education. Universities of applied sciences do this especially well. They work closely with companies, creating a “bridge” between an academic path and entering the workforce. Professor Dr. Kai-Oliver Schocke, president of Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences (UAS), puts it this way: “We see ourselves not only as an educational institution, but also as a strategic partner to industry. On the one hand, we help companies develop solutions to current challenges, such as climate action, the mobility transition, and more, and on the other, we train skilled workers who can put these solutions into practice.”

Career guidance and support for students leaving college

Universities of Applied Sciences also help young people explore their career options. One example is the EU-funded YourPUSH project, which is now being revitalized by the Frankfurt-Rhein-Main Chamber of Crafts in collaboration with Goethe University and Frankfurt UAS. The project is designed to make it easier for young people to choose between dual vocational training and university studies. This also includes supporting them, where appropriate, as they transition from university studies to vocational training if the lecture hall is not the right fit for them after all. Professor Dr. Schocke is championing the project because Frankfurt UAS has made it its mission to support students who have doubts about their studies or want to leave them. YourPUSH opens up new opportunities for them by helping them transition to vocational training.

Specialist continuing education

Universities of applied sciences do even more: Many have expanded their continuing education offerings for people who are already well established in their careers, for example, by offering seminars for company workforces, in-house training, and continuing education master’s programs. Specialist continuing education is also an effective way to address the shortage of skilled workers: Many open positions, especially in IT and engineering, require both professional experience and a degree, making continuing education master’s programs particularly valuable. They build on students’ professional experience and broaden their knowledge in specific areas of professional practice.

So, the opportunities are there to help young people enter the workforce more quickly, as are the opportunities to further qualify fully trained skilled professionals. Let’s use them! We cannot halt society’s aging in the foreseeable future, so we must do everything else that can help us attract skilled workers. Giving universities of applied sciences greater attention is a start.