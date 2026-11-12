Is my current internet connection still enough?

Videos play, working from home works, and websites open quickly. If that is your experience, it is fair to ask: Why should I switch my connection? An existing DSL or cable connection does not have to be inadequate just because another technology can do more. However, the way we use the internet is changing. More and more applications run at the same time, and many of them send as much data as they receive. That makes reliable upload capacity increasingly important for the future.

A brief glitch does not necessarily mean your connection has a capacity bottleneck

If a video call freezes or a stream briefly loses quality, the cause can lie in many places. The WLAN signal may be weak. The Router may be in an unfavorable location. Older devices or an overloaded online service may also be the cause. A single glitch therefore does not mean that your connection line is too slow.

However, if problems keep occurring, especially when several data-intensive applications are running at once, the available capacity can become limited. This often affects uploads. Upload capacity is needed when data is backed up to a cloud, large files are sent, or video is transmitted.

What matters is what happens at the same time

A smartphone, smartwatch, or connected thermostat usually needs only a small amount of Bandwidth. What matters more is what happens at the same time. Multiple high-resolution streams, video calls, cloud backups, and large downloads can put much more demand on a connection than many devices in standby mode.

A typical bottleneck can arise when one person is in a video call while others stream a movie and upload large files to the cloud in the background. In these situations, download speed is not the only factor: upload speed, Latency, and available capacity also matter.

What Optical fiber changes

With an FTTH connection, short for "Fiber to the Home," Optical fiber extends all the way to your apartment or house. Data is transmitted through light signals. The optical line offers high capacity and low signal loss. This makes high Data rates and strong upload performance possible.

Above all, Optical fiber provides capacity for applications running at the same time. This also applies to entry-level plans, since even lower speed tiers can support everyday needs well. The ideal Bandwidth depends on the number of people in your household and how they use the internet each day.

DSL, cable, and Optical fiber at a glance

With DSL or VDSL, the final connection to the building runs over copper lines, which are physically limited in their performance. The performance you can achieve may also be affected by the length and condition of the line.

Cable connections use coaxial cables, which are also made of copper. They can deliver higher data rates than DSL. However, capacity is shared within network segments, which may lead to disruptions during peak times. How noticeable high usage is depends on the capacity planning and expansion of the local network.

With FTTH, the Optical fiber runs directly to the connection point—in other words, into your home or apartment. This technology provides substantial capacity reserves, supporting high, stable performance.

What Optical fiber does not automatically solve• A poorly placed Router can still result in weak WLAN.

• Older devices can limit the available speed.

• Issues with websites, streaming services, or cloud providers can still occur.

When your existing connection may be sufficient

If you are satisfied with your performance, upload speed, and stability, you may not have an immediate technical need to switch. This is especially true if you use only a few data-intensive applications at the same time and rarely need to make large uploads.

Still, it can make sense to check your connection options while an expansion is planned. The requirements for the building connection can vary depending on the expansion phase, building, and address.

Five questions to guide your decision

Do the key applications run reliably, even when several people are online at once? Are large amounts of data regularly uploaded, such as for video conferences, cloud backups, or media projects? Is the connection really the cause of potential issues, or is it more likely the WLAN in the building? What costs and construction requirements apply to the specific address? What level of capacity for the coming years seems reasonable without signing up for an unnecessarily large plan?

In short

An existing DSL or cable connection may still fully meet today's needs. But it is also important to consider tomorrow's needs. Optical fiber offers clear technical advantages for the future: high capacity, strong upload speeds, and ample headroom for growing needs. A good decision about your individual internet connection starts with an honest look at your usage, home network, costs, and the potential for network expansion.