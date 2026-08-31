Blind Soccer: A Special Training Session

In blind s0ccer, two teams of five compete on a field enclosed by boards. As in soccer played by sighted players, the goal is to score the ball into the opposing team's net.

Players orient themselves using commands from outside the field and an "acoustic ball" filled with rattles that can be heard. The training session includes a range of activities and, for example, places social connection at the center. Participants gain a new experience of sports and life through sport.

What happens during a club or school visit?

Trusting your feel for the ball without sight and following your team’s commands? That is the challenge offered by the "Blind Soccer" training session for youth clubs and schools. It is an engaging experience that puts all your senses to the test - a truly "New Sports Experience."

Requirements and logistics

Participants: Young people ages 12 and up.

Each visit can include three 90-minute sessions.

Each session is limited to 15–20 participants.

Visits take place from approximately 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at your club or school.

Two instructors are on site for every club or school visit: an active blind soccer player and a coach.

We bring all necessary equipment.

Your club or school will not incur any costs as part of the project.

Every Neue Sporterfahrung visit is a public event, and we will send an invitation to the regional press.

Interested?

If you would like to take part, register your club or school today.

