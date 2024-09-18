Shape, take responsibility, act – AI at Telekom

Value for customers

Telekom has worked with artificial intelligence for many years. Together with strong AI partners, it develops solutions for residential and business customers, and it also uses AI itself. The ambition is clear: Telekom aims to take a leading role in using and providing AI for the benefit of society, the economy, and the company.

AI has long been used across many industries - sometimes visibly, sometimes behind the scenes. It simplifies digital transformation and helps employees work more efficiently and effectively, especially where large volumes are involved. This means many things happen faster for our customers thanks to AI. AI also supports fiber rollout. It assists specialists with network planning and helps where they are unavailable. Without AI, Telekom's broadband rollout would be inconceivable at its current scale and speed. The same applies to cybersecurity, where AI identifies patterns in attempted attacks to help defend against them. By the way: Telekom has been working on automation, pattern recognition, and machine learning for its customers for years - not only since the rise of generative AI. For example, for predictive machine maintenance or service chatbots (e.g., „Frag Magenta“).

And not just for individual customers. The technology is also used in complex processes and factories. From the local bakery and midsize businesses to global corporations, Telekom offers all business customers tailored AI solutions from a single source. They have been benefiting from artificial intelligence for decades - today, more than 200 concrete solutions are already in use by business customers. Across industries, Telekom provides reliable support throughout their journey to becoming AI-powered companies, from the initial idea through operations.

Partnerships and balance for the future

What path is Telekom taking at a time when AI applications are proliferating? One thing is clear: It will not develop its own Large Language Models - generative AI - on its own. Instead, the company relies on partnerships. This gives it access to AI solutions on the market and collaborative development efforts. Telekom pursues a balance between Taking, Shaping, and Making:

"Taking" means that Telekom purchases a ready-made solution on the market and integrates it more or less 1:1. One example is the internal AskT chatbot. AskT is based on ChatGPT technology and is approved for using data classified up to "internal."

"Shaping" means that Telekom adapts a market solution for its own purposes. One example is the large language model (LLM) it is developing with international partners in the "Global Telco AI Alliance." This is an alliance of telecommunications companies that do not compete with one another. The goal is to develop a shared telco-specific LLM, based on the premise that customers' key needs are similar everywhere.

“Making” (creating) refers to everything Telekom develops anew, either independently or together with partners. Examples include the FTTH chatbot and the Operating System LMOS (pronounced Elmos), also developed in-house, for integrating chatbots. Another example is the Law Monitor from T-Systems. A solution that uses AI to recognize, structure, and analyze legislation available online in text, images, and tables. This makes changes to legislation quick and easy to identify.

Through Telekom’s global partnerships, businesses and public-sector organizations can benefit from the capabilities of global players while maintaining data sovereignty. Data privacy and security are particularly important when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Working with AI at Telekom

As early as 2018, the Group established ethical guidelines for working with AI. These stipulate, for example, that customers always know whether they are speaking or writing with AI or a real person.

Telekom has also introduced principles for green AI. They are intended to support the sustainable development and use of this technology. Telekom already uses artificial intelligence in its data centers and networks to improve energy efficiency. The company also promotes AI solutions that contribute to greater sustainability.

The company also invests in training and professional development. To date, around 90,000 employees (Sept. 2024) have acquired AI-related skills for their work. This is important because AI is expected to support the work of all Telekom employees in the years ahead. In early 2023, Telekom adopted an AI Manifest. It ensures that employees' interests and data are protected. The Manifest also sets out the standards that apply to introducing AI systems at Telekom.

The AI Competence Center (AICC), founded in 2023, also provides support. It brings together the Group’s AI expertise and offers practical technical support to teams throughout Telekom. This helps them adopt generative AI quickly. The AICC advises on ethical and secure AI use and helps select suitable partners.

The following applies: Whenever an AI application works well internally, it can also be adapted into an offering for business and consumer customers. Telekom works closely across segments to develop solutions. This brings useful, easy-to-use AI tools to more than 250 million people worldwide and over 2.3 million business customers.

Telekom with an international footprint

AI touches every aspect of life, regardless of national borders. That is also why we engage in the AI ecosystem, especially through the Global Telco AI Alliance, which we founded together with e&, Singtel, and SK Telecom. Its goal is to develop new growth drivers through innovative AI models.

Telekom has a particularly strong presence in Europe and North America and therefore focuses its AI efforts on these markets. It is expanding the use of AI across all its National Companies. Its wide range of applications includes AI in customer service, predictive technologies, and machine learning. The secure use of this technology and the responsible handling of data always come first. Telekom believes it is in everyone's interest to have rules that ensure the responsible development and use of AI in Europe. At the same time, these rules must not hold back innovation. Artificial intelligence opens up many new paths. Europe can only successfully demonstrate the benefits of ethical AI development if we build leadership in innovation and technology.

Secure networks as enablers of Artificial Intelligence

Telekom is also an important enabler of Artificial Intelligence. After all, even the best AI application cannot work without a secure, reliable network. Telekom also uses Artificial Intelligence to operate its network: first, to expand the network faster - for example, with the T-Car, which uses AI to analyze streets so that construction projects can be better prepared and implemented. Or with the FTTH chatbot, which answers employees’ technical questions about fiber-optic expansion. Second, to optimize network performance every day. For example, Radio cells automatically enter sleep mode when demand is low, saving energy.

The ethical foundation, robustness and security, and the consistent balance between Taking, Making, and Shaping: together, they define Telekom’s AI strategy and support its path toward becoming a leading digital telco. This has a name in the Telekom brand family - “T” together with the English abbreviation for Artificial Intelligence: T AI .