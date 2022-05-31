Our activities – How we put our digital responsibility into practice

Accessibility Telekom aims to make it easier for people with disabilities to access the information and knowledge society. We offer services tailored specifically to their needs. We also review our products for accessibility and adapt them when needed.

AI guidelines in the Code of Conduct for Suppliers AI guidelines are also integrated into Deutsche Telekom's Code of Conduct for Suppliers. This makes clear the high expectations for suppliers to demonstrate commitment and integrity based on Telekom values, including in matters of digital ethics.

AwareNessi „AwareNessi – das Cyber Activity-Buch“ is a children’s book that addresses cybercrime. It helps promote social, economic, and political cooperation among all people.

Bitkom digital conference Deutsche Telekom is a regular partner of the support network for the Bitkom digital conference "Digitaltag" and is involved in a range of activities related to digitalization.

Carbon-neutral events We plan and offset events to be carbon-neutral (and select hosting partners and others accordingly). Our Event Policy defines how we offset emissions from events.

Certifications, reviews, and audits in data protection To strengthen data protection and data security across the Group, Deutsche Telekom regularly carries out relevant internal reviews, audits, and certifications of business units. The company draws on a system of reviews, audits, and certifications conducted by external and internal experts. In doing so, it takes on a pioneering role: In the telecommunications industry, certifications of individual business units are still the exception.

Charter for Digital Networking Deutsche Telekom chairs and helps shape the Charter for Digital Networking - a code for responsibly shaping the digital society. Its principles were developed across companies, industries, and associations in 2014 as part of the German government's National IT Summit (now the Digital Summit) and signed by more than 80 institutions.

Chat network "Plaudernetz" (Magenta – Austria) Working with Caritas, Magenta connects people by phone for conversations that help address loneliness through the free chat network.

Citizen participation Citizen participation is essential to how we develop digital strategies for cities & regions. We involve residents in developing the strategy - and, in turn, the city - through both offline & digital channels, helping ensure that everyone can participate.

CR Report CR reporting has been an established practice at Telekom for more than 20 years: In addition to our CR Report, we publish a nonfinancial statement in our annual report each year. To identify the reporting topics that matter most to us and our stakeholders, we regularly conduct a comprehensive materiality assessment. Our reporting is complemented by up-to-date information in the Responsibility section of our website and by our „We Care” magazine.

Cyber Defense Center With its new integrated Cyber Defence and Security Operations Center, Deutsche Telekom is setting new security standards for customers and its own processes.

Cybersecurity Sharing & Analytics Deutsche Telekom and six other major German companies founded the CSSA association in November 2014 to better protect themselves together against cyberattacks and threats.

Data Privacy Advisory Board The Privacy Advisory Board is an independent advisory body to the Deutsche Telekom AG Board of Management. It supports constructive dialogue with leading privacy experts from academia, business, politics, and independent organizations. It advises on key issues relating to privacy and data security, taking into account aspects of digitalization, social developments, and ethical questions.

Data Privacy tips Concise, easy-to-understand, and quick-to-apply basic privacy tips for consumers. The series launched in 2018 and has now been fully revised. All tips are now collected in the “Sicher digital” advice section.

Data transparency To use Deutsche Telekom products, customers provide data. In the Customer Center, they can view and manage their personal data. We also clearly explain on the website “Your Data at Deutsche Telekom” what data we use and how. Of course, our customers can request information about their data under Article 15 of the GDPR and have it sent to them. Telekom applies the Privacy by Design principle (see PSA process) and its own guidelines for the ethical use of AI, Big data, and IOT as early as product development.

DIGITAL@School More than 600 Telekom employees across Germany volunteer with the DIGITAL@School initiative. Their goal: to prepare children for the future and empower them to actively and independently shape the digital world.

Digital Education and Schools As a trusted partner, Deutsche Telekom helps schools participate in digital transformation. In addition to a dedicated Telekom@School offering of high-speed internet connections, it provides cloud solutions for virtual collaboration and knowledge management, and equips schools with laptops, screens, and digital whiteboards.

Digital Ethics –

The Film A Deutsche Telekom film on digital ethics in AI: explaining the areas of life where AI already affects us today and the benefits AI can bring to everyday life.

Digital Ethics Consulting Deutsche Telekom offers a range of services related to digital ethics: an initial workshop, consulting services, and an assessment of an AI maturity level, as well as the award of an AI certification seal.

Digital Ethics Sales Training Digitalization is shaping more and more areas of our everyday lives, making ethical questions about data protection and privacy increasingly relevant. Now is the time to develop an ethical mindset across your company and build lasting competitive advantages.

Digital media literacy Media literacy is key to using digital media safely and confidently. But media literacy alone is not enough. We want to help ensure that everyone can take part online. For us, this also means making the internet a place where everyone can feel equally safe and where we live together by democratic rules.

Digital Road-Trip Pilot project providing iPad classroom sets, including training. THE CLASSROOM BECOMES A DIGITAL LAB! Learn, test, explore, and build valuable digital media skills—all in one workshop. This project is a joint initiative of the program, the Center for Teacher Education at Leipzig University, and Leipzig University of Telecommunications, supported by the Saxon State Office for Schools and Education.

Digital Responsibility The Digital Responsibility website offers numerous interviews and information on the topic.

Digital sovereignty SSI (Self Sovereign Identity) enables people to retain control of their personal identity data. SSI is therefore one way to manage identity in a decentralized manner. Generating SSI is part of Digital Ethics and helps ensure Digital Sovereignty. The Telekom science podcast "Skilling me softly" takes a deep dive into the value of Self Sovereign Identitiy.

Digital@Work digital@work is an internal Telekom initiative that sees the digital transformation of the workplace as an opportunity to make everyday work easier for employees and simplify collaboration with others. Numerous digital tools help you make your work more flexible in terms of time and location, and work even more efficiently with colleagues, external partners, and service providers across business units and national borders.

DT „Statement on Extractives“ In this document, Deutsche Telekom describes raw materials used in digital products that pose environmental and social concerns. It commits to supporting initiatives that improve transparency in its supply chains and reduce the negative impacts of raw material extraction. It also sets expectations for suppliers regarding the responsible sourcing of raw materials.

Ethical AI Guidelines Nine AI guidelines for AI processes and products, and for how they are used. They provide a clear framework for Deutsche Telekom and also encourage public discussion of AI ethics issues. The guidelines serve as the basis for a wide range of measures by Deutsche Telekom.