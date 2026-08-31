The Foundation of Digital Responsibility - Human Rights

We are committed to respecting human rights and work to uphold them across our operations and in our relationships with suppliers and customers, both globally and regionally. Our actions are guided by recognized standards and principles, which we have embedded in our Human Rights Code (PDF, 203 KB). As part of digital transformation, we take human rights further and accept responsibility for ensuring that everyone can access digitalization, develop the right skill sets, use technologies, and participate in the innovation processes behind them. Our focus areas reflect this commitment, and our activities are aligned with it.

As technologies have become deeply embedded in every area of life, they affect and shape every aspect of how people interact. In today’s Digital Age, digitalization is changing our social interactions and our culture. This is also reflected in the debate around digital rights. As one of the leading telecommunications providers, we recognize our responsibility in this area and participate in the relevant rankings.

We support the opportunities digitalization creates for human rights. Through digitalization, many more people can take part in public discourse, express their opinions (freedom of expression), and draw global attention to grievances. Our digital inclusion initiatives consistently support this. We minimize the risks digitalization presents for human rights - one key risk is the collection and use of data. Everyone’s privacy must be protected as effectively as possible, and data must be used fairly and without discrimination. Our approaches to data protection and security help achieve this. Through our digital ethics initiatives, we also set standards for transparency and responsibility in how technology and data are handled.