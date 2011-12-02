Voluntary Commitment

Together with the other network operators, Deutsche Telekom made a voluntary commitment to the German government in December 2001. This commitment is titled "Measures to improve safety and consumer, environmental, and health protection, information, and trust-building measures in the expansion of mobile networks"

The purpose of this agreement is to strengthen consumer and health protection as mobile networks expand in Germany. To achieve this, the network operators have implemented the following measures:

They improve communication and involve local authorities in the process of site selection

They provide better consumer information on mobile phones and smartphones

They offer financial support for research

They make the actual emissions of electromagnetic fields more transparent

In June 2008, the German network operators signed the updated voluntary commitment, reaffirming their future engagement in dialogue with municipalities and citizens.

At the end of 2011, marking the 10th anniversary of the voluntary commitment, Deutsche Telekom—along with the other German mobile network operators—assured the German government that they would continue this commitment. Since then, every two years, reports on the voluntary commitment have been submitted to the federal government. In 2020, the 2019 annual report was handed over and published.

All annual reports reviewing the voluntary commitment of the mobile network operators can be found on the Federal Ministry for the Environment website.

At the beginning of 2020, the four network operators submitted a voluntary commitment on small cells to the German Federal Government. You can find more information about this at the Information Center for Mobile Communications.

In June 2023, the four mobile network operators active in Germany submitted a new voluntary commitment from the mobile communications industry to the German Federal Government. This agreement includes measures for information, communication, and health protection during the expansion of mobile networks. It is valid for five years and will be automatically extended by one year at a time unless notice is given. For more details on the contents of the voluntary commitment, visit the Information Center for Mobile Communications.