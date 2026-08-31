Manual Sample Article 1

Our core business is connecting people. Our corporate strategy is clearly focused on being the leading digital telecommunications company.

That also means we aim to lead with our sustainability ambitions: this is both our aspiration and our expectation of every team member. We combine our technological expertise and innovative strength with a strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. 'Living responsibility. Enabling sustainability.'—this is the principle that guides our actions. We believe every connection we create is an opportunity for sustainable development, so we integrate environmental and social responsibility into our core processes and every aspect of our business. What sets us apart is that we see responsibility not as an obligation, but as an opportunity—and we've done so since 1995. Our goal is to make a positive difference in the world and secure our business success for the long term.

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Corporate Responsibility Strategy

Our comprehensive sustainability management focuses on four key areas where we aim to set an example through responsible action. These include

our strong commitment to climate-neutral business practices,

our dedication to making our products and services circular,

our support for diversity, equal opportunity, and inclusion within our teams, as well as our investment in the ongoing development of our employees,

our commitment to shaping a digital society founded on our core democratic values — where everyone can participate safely, confidently, and with autonomy.

Other important governance topics for us include data privacy and security, a robust corporate compliance and risk management system, upholding the principles of digital responsibility, respecting human rights, building sustainable supply chains, investing capital according to environmental and social criteria, and communicating transparently about our activities in ecological and social sustainability.

Implementation

With our integrated Corporate Governance structure, clear guidelines and policies, and sustainability goals that are linked to compensation, we make sure that our central Corporate Responsibility strategy is implemented throughout the Group. We actively manage risks and opportunities that arise from our business activities. Using performance indicators (our Key Performance Indicators), we regularly monitor our progress and communicate it transparently.