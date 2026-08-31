The internet lets us connect with others almost without limits. But more and more, it’s being misused to divide, exclude, or deliberately humiliate people. The digital space is far too often a place for hate speech, online storms, and cyberbullying. Anyone can become a target here - celebrities and private individuals alike - and the number of people affected is rising rapidly.

Deutsche Telekom is fighting for a network without hate

As Germany’s leading network provider, it is our social responsibility and our self-declared obligation to address this situation. Therefore, we are fighting for a network without hate in which we treat one another respectfully. And we will only be satisfied when everybody is able to #TAKEPART in the digital sphere without being afraid.

Deutsche Telekom steadfastly stands by everybody who has been harassed and excluded due to the misuse of digital technology. We therefore support initiatives that systematically tackle the digital exclusion of individuals and thereby contribute to improving the situation of as many people as possible. So join us and our partners and #TAKEPART in fighting for a network without hate.