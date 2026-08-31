Services for former employees and seconded civil servants

Telekom Personalservice

Former salaried employees, employees in the inactive phase of partial retirement (ATZ), and retirees can use an external customer portal for all HR matters: The external customer portal lets you manage all your HR matters more conveniently and save time—even after you leave the Group and without access to the Intranet. Civil servants can also access the portal, but unfortunately cannot register yet due to legal data protection requirements. Personnel Service is available around the clock and helps you resolve HR-related questions and concerns quickly, easily, and transparently. Visit the portal here: https://personalservice.telekom.com.



Retirees

Retiree Services is your primary contact for all retirement pensioners and recipients of benefits under Deutsche Telekom AG's corporate pension plan.

Here, you can receive expert advice and support from a single source. Retiree Services is your contact for general questions about the corporate pension plan.

Services include issuing senior ID cards and certificates of employment periods, receiving updates to personal and family circumstances, and forwarding them to the appropriate offices. Retiree Services also supports recipients of corporate pension plan/VAP benefits due to incapacity for service, occupational disability, inability to work, or reduced earning capacity.

You can reach the service team Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM at the toll-free number +49800 330 7571, by email: Rentner.service@telekom.de, or by mail at:



Deutsche Telekom Services Europe GmbH

HR Customer Service Retiree Team

P.O. Box 400163

50831 Cologne

Germany



Information for pension recipients

Since January 1, 2016, following an amendment to postal employment law, the Federal Agency for Post and Telecommunications Deutsche Bundespost has been responsible for exercising public service law authority for pension recipients from the former Deutsche Bundespost and its successor companies. This includes, in particular, processing pension, health care subsidy, and child allowance matters.



You can find contact information and details about pensions and the Family Benefits Office (Pension Services > Information Sheets) on the Federal Agency for Post and Telecommunications website at: www.banst-pt.de/service-center