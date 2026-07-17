Staff Sales – here's how it works

Staff Sales Notice

Staff Sales is currently being migrated to a new system platform as part of a technical modernization. For security reasons, internet access is not currently available.

The following options are available during the transition period:



MeinMagenta App

You can use the MeinMagenta App to extend or switch existing mobile plans and add PlusKarten.



Staff Sales Hotline

You can reach the hotline Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM at +49 800 330 1028.



Telekom Shop at the Bonn headquarters

The Telekom Shop at the Bonn headquarters is also available to you for in-person support.



​​​​​​​As soon as online Staff Sales is available again, we will let you know here and through the former employees newsletter.