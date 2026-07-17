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Staff Sales – here's how it works

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Former employees are also eligible for Staff Sales during retirement if they transitioned directly into retirement from active employment or the passive phase of phased retirement. To use Staff Sales, you need to register again. Find out how here. 

Authorization for Employee Sales

To use Staff Sales as an inactive employee, first apply for verification. Once we have reviewed your information, we will activate your access. We will let you know by email once your access has been activated.

Apply for verification here

Staff Sales Notice
Staff Sales is currently being migrated to a new system platform as part of a technical modernization. For security reasons, internet access is not currently available.
The following options are available during the transition period:

MeinMagenta App
You can use the MeinMagenta App to extend or switch existing mobile plans and add PlusKarten.

Staff Sales Hotline
You can reach the hotline Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM at +49 800 330 1028.

Telekom Shop at the Bonn headquarters
The Telekom Shop at the Bonn headquarters is also available to you for in-person support.

​​​​​​​As soon as online Staff Sales is available again, we will let you know here and through the former employees newsletter.