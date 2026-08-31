Anti-Corruption
Deutsche Telekom does not tolerate corruption. We foster an environment where compliance and integrity guide everything we do.
Deutsche Telekom does not tolerate corruption. We foster an environment where compliance and integrity guide everything we do.
Across the Group, Deutsche Telekom is committed to ethical principles and to upholding the law. Deutsche Telekom is especially committed to combating corruption and promoting ethical business practices. We are convinced that acting with integrity is the foundation of our customers' and business partners' trust. Therefore, we prohibit all forms of corruption, including kickback and facilitation payments. Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, emphasizes: "Good corporate governance is essential. We must conduct our business in compliance with laws and regulations at all times."
Deutsche Telekom has implemented a Compliance Management System focused in particular on preventing corruption, along with comprehensive measures to prevent corruption. These include:
Timotheus Höttges, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deutsche Telekom AG: "Good leadership is essential to me. I expect business to be done in a compliant manner at Deutsche Telekom."
Ferri Abolhassan, Board member for T-Systems: “As a global IT service provider, compliance and integrity are the foundation of our success. In our increasingly fast-paced and complex world, consistent adherence to compliance rules secures the trust of our customers and employees and protects our company from liability and reputational risks.”
Birgit Bohle, Board member for Human Resources and Legal Affairs, Labor Director: "Trust, integrity and an open dialogue are the basis for our cooperation. That leaves no room for corruption in our company!"
Rodrigo Diehl, Board member Deutsche Telekom AG and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbH: Our business success is based on the trust our customers and business partners place in us. We must earn this trust every day. Therefore, 100% clean and transparent business in line with our processes is essential for us. We do not tolerate corruption!
Dr. Christian P. Illek, Board member for Finance (CFO): "Sustainable management and working with integrity are decisive factors for our success. The resulting high reputation secures the future of our company."
Dominique Leroy, Board member for Europe: “Compliant business is the main pillar for successful business. This belief is what unites us all”.
Deutsche Telekom regularly works with associations and organizations that combat corruption. In doing so, we use the opportunity to share experiences and continuously enhance our Compliance Management System.
In addition, Deutsche Telekom has committed itself, as a strategic member, to the UN Global Compact's code of values. In doing so, we are prepared to actively implement the ten Global Compact principles. Under the tenth principle of this set of values, companies are expected to take a stand against all forms of corruption, including extortion and bribery.