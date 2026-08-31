Across the Group, Deutsche Telekom is committed to ethical principles and to upholding the law. Deutsche Telekom is especially committed to combating corruption and promoting ethical business practices. We are convinced that acting with integrity is the foundation of our customers' and business partners' trust. Therefore, we prohibit all forms of corruption, including kickback and facilitation payments. Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, emphasizes: "Good corporate governance is essential. We must conduct our business in compliance with laws and regulations at all times."

Deutsche Telekom has implemented a Compliance Management System focused in particular on preventing corruption, along with comprehensive measures to prevent corruption. These include: