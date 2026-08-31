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Anti-Corruption

3 min read

Deutsche Telekom does not tolerate corruption. We foster an environment where compliance and integrity guide everything we do.

Telekom gives corruption no chance.

Across the Group, Deutsche Telekom is committed to ethical principles and to upholding the law. Deutsche Telekom is especially committed to combating corruption and promoting ethical business practices. We are convinced that acting with integrity is the foundation of our customers' and business partners' trust. Therefore, we prohibit all forms of corruption, including kickback and facilitation payments. Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, emphasizes: "Good corporate governance is essential. We must conduct our business in compliance with laws and regulations at all times."

Deutsche Telekom has implemented a Compliance Management System focused in particular on preventing corruption, along with comprehensive measures to prevent corruption. These include:

  • Compliance Risk Assessment: We conduct Compliance Risk Assessments regularly to identify and assess compliance risks at an early stage. This provides a basis for initiating appropriate preventive measures. Corruption is a key focus area.
  • Training & Communication: Through in-person training and e-learning, we communicate the prohibition on corruption and help employees recognize typical corruption risks in their day-to-day work and respond appropriately. We also regularly raise awareness among our employees through communications in our Social Intranet, at events, and in discussion forums. On the United Nations' annual International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, Deutsche Telekom regularly reaffirms its commitment: "Deutsche Telekom does not tolerate corruption!".
  • Policies and Regulations: Deutsche Telekom has a range of internal policies to prevent corruption. Our Code of Conduct prohibits all forms of corruption. Additional internal policies provide further detail. These include, in particular, the "Group Policy on Benefits" and the "Group Policy on the Use of Sales Agents and Lobbyists".
Timotheus Höttges, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Deutschen Telekom AG, sitzt in kariertem Anzug im Büro.
Timotheus Höttges, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deutsche Telekom AG: "Good leadership is essential to me. I expect business to be done in a compliant manner at Deutsche Telekom."
Ferri Abolhassan trägt einen blauen Anzug, sein Gesicht ist im unscharfen Innenraumporträt verwischt.
Ferri Abolhassan, Board member for T-Systems: “As a global IT service provider, compliance and integrity are the foundation of our success. In our increasingly fast-paced and complex world, consistent adherence to compliance rules secures the trust of our customers and employees and protects our company from liability and reputational risks.”
Birgit Bohle steht vor einer Wand mit pinkem Motivationstext in einem modernen Büroumfeld.
Birgit Bohle, Board member for Human Resources and Legal Affairs, Labor Director: "Trust, integrity and an open dialogue are the basis for our cooperation. That leaves no room for corruption in our company!"
Rodrigo Diehl sitzt mit gefalteten Händen an einem modernen Schreibtisch im Büro.
Rodrigo Diehl, Board member Deutsche Telekom AG and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbH: Our business success is based on the trust our customers and business partners place in us. We must earn this trust every day. Therefore, 100% clean and transparent business in line with our processes is essential for us. We do not tolerate corruption!
Dr. Christian P. Illek, Finanzvorstand der Telekom, steht in modernem Bürogebäude, Gesicht unscharf.
Dr. Christian P. Illek, Board member for Finance (CFO): "Sustainable management and working with integrity are decisive factors for our success. The resulting high reputation secures the future of our company."
Dominique Leroy, Vorstandsmitglied für Europa der Deutschen Telekom AG, steht neben einer pinken Wand.
Dominique Leroy, Board member for Europe: “Compliant business is the main pillar for successful business. This belief is what unites us all”.

Sharing experiences through dialogue

Deutsche Telekom regularly works with associations and organizations that combat corruption. In doing so, we use the opportunity to share experiences and continuously enhance our Compliance Management System. 

UN Global Compact

In addition, Deutsche Telekom has committed itself, as a strategic member, to the UN Global Compact's code of values. In doing so, we are prepared to actively implement the ten Global Compact principles. Under the tenth principle of this set of values, companies are expected to take a stand against all forms of corruption, including extortion and bribery.

Compliance Policies

Key Compliance Policies of Deutsche Telekom.