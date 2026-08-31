Deutsche Telekom regularly has its Compliance Management System independently reviewed with regard to anti-corruption. This helps us ensure that we consistently address risks and have established effective processes.

To support this, Deutsche Telekom has undergone multiple anti-corruption audits in accordance with Auditing Standard (PS) 980 of the Institute of Public Auditors in Germany (IDW).

In addition, Deutsche Telekom was one of the first companies worldwide to obtain certification under ISO Standard 37001 (Anti-Bribery Management Systems).



IDW PS 980: Audit with a focus on anti-corruption

In 2024 and 2025, independent auditors audited Deutsche Telekom AG and 20 risk-based selected subsidiaries in Germany and abroad in accordance with Audit Standard 980 of the Institute of Public Auditors in Germany, with a focus on anti-corruption.

They examined processes within the compliance organization as well as processes in corporate areas that may be subject to an increased risk of corruption (e.g., procurement, sales, events, donations, sponsorships, Human Resources, Mergers & Acquisitions).

As a result, the auditors confirmed that the Compliance Management System (CMS) was appropriate and effective for all audited companies - an important foundation for secure and sustainable business partnerships. This also reaffirms our Group-wide zero-tolerance stance on corruption and underscores that we are consistently and successfully continuing to develop our CMS.

You can download the audit reports for Deutsche Telekom AG, Telekom Deutschland GmbH, T-Systems International GmbH, as well as the Summary Report covering all audits, on this page.

As early as 2013, 2016/2017, and 2020/2021, Deutsche Telekom AG and selected national and international companies underwent audits in accordance with IDW PS 980. These audits likewise found that Deutsche Telekom is well positioned from a compliance perspective to reduce corruption risks within the company.



Certification in accordance with ISO 37001: Anti-Bribery Management Systems

The ISO 37001 standard for certifying Anti-Bribery Management Systems has been available since October 2016. In 2017, Deutsche Telekom AG was among the first companies worldwide to successfully obtain certification under this standard.