Deutsche Telekom promotes compliance with applicable laws, adherence to social, ethical, and environmental standards, and sustainable practices. We also expect our suppliers to align their actions accordingly and require the same of their subcontractors. We support our suppliers in doing the right thing through an eLearning course developed specifically for this purpose.

Business Partner Screening (Integrity Checks)

We expect our business partners to comply with our compliance principles. Before entering into a business relationship, we identify business partners that pose a high compliance risk, for example in connection with potential corruption offenses or conflicts of interest. To address these risks appropriately, we conduct risk-based Integrity Checks to assess the integrity of our business partners. These Integrity Checks also consider risks related to human rights and therefore cover, where relevant, the requirements of the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG). We use only publicly available sources for our research and work in accordance with compliance and data protection rules.

If it becomes apparent during a business relationship that a business partner does not uphold our standards and violates our commitments and principles, we end the business relationship.