Jan Hofmeyr, born in 1968 in South Africa, is a US citizen and has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Telekom AG, responsible for Product and Technology, since November 1, 2026.

Prior to joining Deutsche Telekom, he worked at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he most recently served as Vice President, responsible for the global telecommunications business. Before that, he was Vice President Product and Technology for EC2 Networking and Edge Services. From 2009 to 2021, Jan Hofmeyr worked for Comcast, where he held various senior leadership positions, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer. In this role, he was responsible for the company's technology strategy and the further development of its network and platform infrastructure.

Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at Microsoft, including Director TV Strategy. During his time at Microsoft, he worked on the development of digital media and TV platforms as well as the creation of new digital entertainment technologies.

He began his professional career in South Africa, where he was involved in the development of one of the country's first digital satellite television services and an early internet service provider.

Jan Hofmeyr studied Industrial Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree.