Year of birth: 1965
Place of birth: Kevelaer
Nationality: German
Professional background:
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since 2019
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Member of the Federal Executive Board of ver.di Federal Administration, Berlin; Head of Department A for Financial Services, Communication and Technology, Culture, Supply and Waste Management, and Self-Employed Workers
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2015 - 2019
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Head of the Strategic Policy Division in Department 1 and Secretary of the ver.di Federal Executive Board, Berlin
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2009 - 2015
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Press Spokesperson and Head of the Press Office at ver.di Federal Administration, Berlin
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2006 - 2009
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Press Spokesperson and Head of the Press Office of the Bündnis 90/The Greens parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, Berlin
|2001 - 2006
|Editor and chief reporter (from 2004) at BILD's Berlin bureau
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1993 - 2001
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Newspaper editor (local and regional news, political news, Berlin parliamentary desk), Rheinische Post, Düsseldorf
Education:
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1991-1993
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Journalism traineeship, Rheinische Post, Düsseldorf
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1985 - 1991
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Studies in German studies, musicology, and medieval and modern history at the University of Cologne
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1984 - 1985
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Compulsory military service
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1984
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High school diploma from Kardinal-von-Galen-Gymnasium, Kevelaer
Expertise/Areas of focus:
Economic, financial, and social policy; press and public relations; and union representation.
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Executive Committee
- Mediation Committee