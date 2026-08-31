"Switch language"

Christoph Schmitz-Dethlefsen

1 min read

Member of the Supervisory Board since 11/07/2023, elected until the 2028 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board since 01/01/2024, member of the  verdi Federal Executive Board, National Head of Sector for Financial Services, Communications and Technology, Culture, and Utilities, Berlin.

BI_231109-Schmitz

Year of birth: 1965
Place of birth: Kevelaer
Nationality: German

Professional background:

since 2019

Member of the Federal Executive Board of ver.di Federal Administration, Berlin; Head of Department A for Financial Services, Communication and Technology, Culture, Supply and Waste Management, and Self-Employed Workers

2015 - 2019

Head of the Strategic Policy Division in Department 1 and Secretary of the ver.di Federal Executive Board, Berlin

2009 - 2015

Press Spokesperson and Head of the Press Office at ver.di Federal Administration, Berlin

2006 -  2009

Press Spokesperson and Head of the Press Office of the Bündnis 90/The Greens parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, Berlin

2001 - 2006Editor and chief reporter (from 2004) at BILD's Berlin bureau

1993 - 2001

Newspaper editor (local and regional news, political news, Berlin parliamentary desk), Rheinische Post, Düsseldorf

Education:

1991-1993

Journalism traineeship, Rheinische Post, Düsseldorf

1985 - 1991

Studies in German studies, musicology, and medieval and modern history at the University of Cologne

1984 - 1985

Compulsory military service

1984

High school diploma from Kardinal-von-Galen-Gymnasium, Kevelaer

Expertise/Areas of focus:
Economic, financial, and social policy; press and public relations; and union representation.

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Executive Committee
- Mediation Committee