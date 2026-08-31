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Constantin Greve

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Member of the Supervisory Board since November 20, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.

BI_20181128_Greve

Year of birth: 1978
Place of birth: Celle
Nationality: German

Professional career:

Since 04/2018

Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG

2014 – 07/2018

Chair of the Works Council at Telekom Training

since 09/2010

Full-time Works Council member at Telekom Training

2008 - 2010

Vocational trainer for retail salespersons at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover

2004 - 2008

Staff member in the secretariat for trainee representative committees at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover

2003 - 2004

Full-time trainee representative at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover

1998 - 2000

Military service and reserve officer training in the German Armed Forces

Education and training:

2000 - 2003

Vocational training as an IT specialist in systems integration at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover

1998

University entrance qualification (Abitur)

Expertise/Focus areas:
Vocational training, collective bargaining policy, company-level co-determination, civil servant matters

Supervisory Board committee memberships at Deutsche Telekom:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee