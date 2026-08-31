Constantin Greve
Member of the Supervisory Board since November 20, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.
Member of the Supervisory Board since November 20, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.
Year of birth: 1978
Place of birth: Celle
Nationality: German
Professional career:
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Since 04/2018
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Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG
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2014 – 07/2018
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Chair of the Works Council at Telekom Training
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since 09/2010
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Full-time Works Council member at Telekom Training
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2008 - 2010
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Vocational trainer for retail salespersons at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover
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2004 - 2008
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Staff member in the secretariat for trainee representative committees at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover
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2003 - 2004
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Full-time trainee representative at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover
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1998 - 2000
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Military service and reserve officer training in the German Armed Forces
Education and training:
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2000 - 2003
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Vocational training as an IT specialist in systems integration at Deutsche Telekom AG in Hanover
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1998
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University entrance qualification (Abitur)
Expertise/Focus areas:
Vocational training, collective bargaining policy, company-level co-determination, civil servant matters
Supervisory Board committee memberships at Deutsche Telekom:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee