Year of birth: 1961

Place of birth: Hamburg

Nationality: German

Professional experience:

2008 – 2023 Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn 2002 – 2023 Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn 2000 – 2002 Head of Group Development at Deutsche Post AG, Bonn 1999 – 2000 Partner at McKinsey & Company, Düsseldorf 1993 – 1999 Consultant and Project Manager at McKinsey & Company, Düsseldorf

Education:

1993 Doctorate from ETH Zurich, Switzerland 1989 Degree in Chemistry, University of Munich

Expertise/Focus Areas:

Top Manager with many years of experience leading a DAX 40 company, extensive expertise in corporate and strategy development, finance and international capital markets, talent development, digitalization, e-commerce, and sustainability (ESG)

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:

- Executive Committee, Chair

- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee, Chair

- Personnel Committee

- Nomination Committee, Chair

- Mediation Committee, Chair

Memberships on other Supervisory Boards required by law:

- Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg

- RWE AG, Essen*, Chair of the Supervisory Board

*listed company

