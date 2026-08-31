Dr. Frank Appel
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chair of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022; former Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn.
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chair of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022; former Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn.
Year of birth: 1961
Place of birth: Hamburg
Nationality: German
Professional experience:
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2008 – 2023
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Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn
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2002 – 2023
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Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn
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2000 – 2002
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Head of Group Development at Deutsche Post AG, Bonn
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1999 – 2000
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Partner at McKinsey & Company, Düsseldorf
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1993 – 1999
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Consultant and Project Manager at McKinsey & Company, Düsseldorf
Education:
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1993
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Doctorate from ETH Zurich, Switzerland
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1989
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Degree in Chemistry, University of Munich
Expertise/Focus Areas:
Top Manager with many years of experience leading a DAX 40 company, extensive expertise in corporate and strategy development, finance and international capital markets, talent development, digitalization, e-commerce, and sustainability (ESG)
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Executive Committee, Chair
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee, Chair
- Personnel Committee
- Nomination Committee, Chair
- Mediation Committee, Chair
Memberships on other Supervisory Boards required by law:
- Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg
- RWE AG, Essen*, Chair of the Supervisory Board
*listed company