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Dr. Frank Appel

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Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chair of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022; former Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn.

BI_220409-Appel

Year of birth: 1961
Place of birth: Hamburg
Nationality: German

Professional experience:

2008 – 2023

Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn

2002 – 2023

Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG, Bonn

2000 – 2002

Head of Group Development at Deutsche Post AG, Bonn

1999 – 2000

Partner at McKinsey & Company, Düsseldorf

1993 – 1999

Consultant and Project Manager at McKinsey & Company, Düsseldorf

Education:

1993

Doctorate from ETH Zurich, Switzerland

1989

Degree in Chemistry, University of Munich

Expertise/Focus Areas:
Top Manager with many years of experience leading a DAX 40 company, extensive expertise in corporate and strategy development, finance and international capital markets, talent development, digitalization, e-commerce, and sustainability (ESG)

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Executive Committee, Chair
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee, Chair
- Personnel Committee
- Nomination Committee, Chair
- Mediation Committee, Chair

Memberships on other Supervisory Boards required by law:
- Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg
- RWE AG, Essen*, Chair of the Supervisory Board

*listed company 
 