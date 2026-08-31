"Switch language"

Dr. Philipp Herzig

1 min read

Member of the Supervisory Board since April 1, 2026, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chief Technology Officer and member of the extended Board of Management of SAP SE, Walldorf.

BI_260318-Dr. Philipp Herzig

Year of birth: 1987
Place of birth: Zittau
Nationality: German

Professional background:

Since 2025

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the extended Board of Management, , SAP SE, Walldorf

2024 – 2025

Chief AI Officer, SAP SE, Walldorf

2020 – 2024

Senior Vice President, Cross-Product Integration, Architecture and Design, SAP SE, Walldorf

2019 – 2020

Head of SAP S/4HANA Engineering for Cloud Applications, SAP SE, Walldorf

2016 – 2019

Software Development Team Lead, SAP SE, Walldorf

2014 – 2016

Product Owner and Software Architect, SAP SE, Walldorf

2011 – 2014

Software Developer and Doctoral Candidate, SAP AG, Walldorf

Education:

2014

Doctor of Engineering (Dr.-Ing.) in Computer Science, Technical University of Dresden

2011

Master of Science in Business Information Systems, Technical University of Dresden

2009

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences

Expertise/Focus Areas:
Technology strategy and AI, research, innovation and product development, digital transformation, cross-product integration, technology ecosystem.