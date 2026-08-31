Dr. Philipp Herzig
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 1, 2026, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chief Technology Officer and member of the extended Board of Management of SAP SE, Walldorf.
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 1, 2026, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chief Technology Officer and member of the extended Board of Management of SAP SE, Walldorf.
Year of birth: 1987
Place of birth: Zittau
Nationality: German
Professional background:
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Since 2025
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Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the extended Board of Management, , SAP SE, Walldorf
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2024 – 2025
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Chief AI Officer, SAP SE, Walldorf
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2020 – 2024
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Senior Vice President, Cross-Product Integration, Architecture and Design, SAP SE, Walldorf
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2019 – 2020
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Head of SAP S/4HANA Engineering for Cloud Applications, SAP SE, Walldorf
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2016 – 2019
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Software Development Team Lead, SAP SE, Walldorf
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2014 – 2016
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Product Owner and Software Architect, SAP SE, Walldorf
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2011 – 2014
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Software Developer and Doctoral Candidate, SAP AG, Walldorf
Education:
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2014
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Doctor of Engineering (Dr.-Ing.) in Computer Science, Technical University of Dresden
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2011
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Master of Science in Business Information Systems, Technical University of Dresden
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2009
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Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences
Expertise/Focus Areas:
Technology strategy and AI, research, innovation and product development, digital transformation, cross-product integration, technology ecosystem.