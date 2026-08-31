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Dr. Reinhard Ploss

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Member of the Supervisory Board since April 5, 2023, elected until the 2027 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, Munich, and former Chair of the Board of Management of Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg.

BI_230405-Ploss

Year of birth: 1955
Place of birth: Bamberg
Nationality: German

Professional career:

03 - 12/2022

Co-President and Chair of the Senate of acatech – German Academy of Science and Engineering, Berlin

2012 - 2022

Chair of the Board of Management (responsible for divisions, corporate strategy, Communications and Public Policy, Research & Development, and Human Resources; Labor Director), Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg

2007 - 2012

Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Operations, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg

2005 - 2007

Head of Development and Manufacturing and operational management of the Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket segment, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg

2000 - 2005

Head of the Automotive & Industrial business unit, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg

1999 - 2000

Head of the Industrial Power business unit, Infineon Technologies AG, 
Neubiberg, and Managing Director of eupec GmbH Co. KG, Warstein
 

1996 - 1999

Head of the Power Semiconductors business unit, with responsibility for development and manufacturing, Siemens AG, Munich
 

1993 - 1996

Head of Engineering in chip fabrication, Siemens AG, Villach, Austria

1986 - 1993

Process Engineer, Semiconductor Division, Siemens AG, Munich

1981 - 1986

Research Assistant, Technical University of Munich

Education:

1990

Doctorate in Engineering (Dr.-Ing.), Technical University of Munich

1981

Dipl.-Ing. in Process Engineering, Technical University of Munich

1976 - 1981

Studies in Process Engineering, Technical University of Munich

Expertise/Focus Areas:
Extensive experience in senior management positions, both nationally and internationally. Expertise in technology, innovation, research and development (markets: software, semiconductors, electronics, computing, Automotive, communications, IoT), talent acquisition and development, sustainability (ESG), auditing, Corporate Governance, and compliance.

Committee Memberships, Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
- Personnel Committee

Memberships on Other Statutorily Required Supervisory Boards:
- Knorr-Bremse AG, Munich, Chair of the Supervisory Board*
 

*listed company