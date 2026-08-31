Year of birth: 1955

Place of birth: Bamberg

Nationality: German

Professional career:

03 - 12/2022 Co-President and Chair of the Senate of acatech – German Academy of Science and Engineering, Berlin 2012 - 2022 Chair of the Board of Management (responsible for divisions, corporate strategy, Communications and Public Policy, Research & Development, and Human Resources; Labor Director), Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg 2007 - 2012 Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Operations, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg 2005 - 2007 Head of Development and Manufacturing and operational management of the Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket segment, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg 2000 - 2005 Head of the Automotive & Industrial business unit, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg 1999 - 2000 Head of the Industrial Power business unit, Infineon Technologies AG,

Neubiberg, and Managing Director of eupec GmbH Co. KG, Warstein

1996 - 1999 Head of the Power Semiconductors business unit, with responsibility for development and manufacturing, Siemens AG, Munich

1993 - 1996 Head of Engineering in chip fabrication, Siemens AG, Villach, Austria 1986 - 1993 Process Engineer, Semiconductor Division, Siemens AG, Munich 1981 - 1986 Research Assistant, Technical University of Munich

Education:

1990 Doctorate in Engineering (Dr.-Ing.), Technical University of Munich 1981 Dipl.-Ing. in Process Engineering, Technical University of Munich 1976 - 1981 Studies in Process Engineering, Technical University of Munich

Expertise/Focus Areas:

Extensive experience in senior management positions, both nationally and internationally. Expertise in technology, innovation, research and development (markets: software, semiconductors, electronics, computing, Automotive, communications, IoT), talent acquisition and development, sustainability (ESG), auditing, Corporate Governance, and compliance.

Committee Memberships, Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:

- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee

- Personnel Committee

Memberships on Other Statutorily Required Supervisory Boards:

- Knorr-Bremse AG, Munich, Chair of the Supervisory Board*



*listed company