Year of birth: 1955
Place of birth: Bamberg
Nationality: German
Professional career:
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03 - 12/2022
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Co-President and Chair of the Senate of acatech – German Academy of Science and Engineering, Berlin
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2012 - 2022
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Chair of the Board of Management (responsible for divisions, corporate strategy, Communications and Public Policy, Research & Development, and Human Resources; Labor Director), Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg
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2007 - 2012
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Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Operations, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg
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2005 - 2007
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Head of Development and Manufacturing and operational management of the Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket segment, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg
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2000 - 2005
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Head of the Automotive & Industrial business unit, Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg
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1999 - 2000
|Head of the Industrial Power business unit, Infineon Technologies AG,
Neubiberg, and Managing Director of eupec GmbH Co. KG, Warstein
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1996 - 1999
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Head of the Power Semiconductors business unit, with responsibility for development and manufacturing, Siemens AG, Munich
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1993 - 1996
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Head of Engineering in chip fabrication, Siemens AG, Villach, Austria
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1986 - 1993
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Process Engineer, Semiconductor Division, Siemens AG, Munich
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1981 - 1986
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Research Assistant, Technical University of Munich
Education:
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1990
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Doctorate in Engineering (Dr.-Ing.), Technical University of Munich
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1981
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Dipl.-Ing. in Process Engineering, Technical University of Munich
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1976 - 1981
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Studies in Process Engineering, Technical University of Munich
Expertise/Focus Areas:
Extensive experience in senior management positions, both nationally and internationally. Expertise in technology, innovation, research and development (markets: software, semiconductors, electronics, computing, Automotive, communications, IoT), talent acquisition and development, sustainability (ESG), auditing, Corporate Governance, and compliance.
Committee Memberships, Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
- Personnel Committee
Memberships on Other Statutorily Required Supervisory Boards:
- Knorr-Bremse AG, Munich, Chair of the Supervisory Board*
*listed company