Dr. Thomas Dohmke
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 1, 2026, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; co-founder and CEO of Entire Inc., Bellevue, Washington, USA.
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 1, 2026, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; co-founder and CEO of Entire Inc., Bellevue, Washington, USA.
Year of birth: 1978
Place of birth: Berlin
Nationality: German and American
Professional background:
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2025 – present
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Co-founder and CEO of Entire Inc., Bellevue, Washington, USA
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2018 - 2025
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GitHub Inc, San Francisco, California, USA (Subsidiary of Microsoft)
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2015 – 2018
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Microsoft Corporation, Redmond, Washington, USA
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2011 – 2015
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Co-founder and Managing Director, Germany, Bit Stadium GmbH, Stuttgart
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2010 – 2015
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Co-founder and Managing Director, Germany, Codenauts GmbH, Stuttgart
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2009 – 2010
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Freelance Software Developer, MTV Networks Germany GmbH, Berlin
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2007 – 2008
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Project Manager, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart
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2002 – 2006
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Systems Engineer, DaimlerChrysler AG (now Mercedes Benz Group AG), Stuttgart
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1998 – 2002
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Freelance Software Developer, operating as ToDoSoft, Berlin
Education:
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2008
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Doctorate (PhD), Mechanical Engineering, University of Glasgow, UK
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2003
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Diplom-Ingenieur, Technical Computer Science, Technical University of Berlin
Expertise/Areas of focus:
Executive at U.S. companies with extensive expertise in technology, innovation, research and development, particularly in modern software development, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence
Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:
Spice AI Inc., Seattle, Washington, USA, member of the Board of Directors