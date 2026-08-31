Year of birth: 1978

Place of birth: Berlin

Nationality: German and American

Professional background:

2025 – present Co-founder and CEO of Entire Inc., Bellevue, Washington, USA 2018 - 2025 GitHub Inc, San Francisco, California, USA (Subsidiary of Microsoft) 2021 - 2025 Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

2021 - 2021 Chief Product Officer (CPO)

2018 - 2021 Vice President, Strategic Programs 2015 – 2018 Microsoft Corporation, Redmond, Washington, USA 2018 – 2018 Senior Director, Program Management

2017 – 2018 Group Manager, Program Management

2015 – 2017 Team Manager, Program Management 2011 – 2015 Co-founder and Managing Director, Germany, Bit Stadium GmbH, Stuttgart 2010 – 2015 Co-founder and Managing Director, Germany, Codenauts GmbH, Stuttgart 2009 – 2010 Freelance Software Developer, MTV Networks Germany GmbH, Berlin 2007 – 2008 Project Manager, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart 2002 – 2006 Systems Engineer, DaimlerChrysler AG (now Mercedes Benz Group AG), Stuttgart 1998 – 2002 Freelance Software Developer, operating as ToDoSoft, Berlin

Education:

2008 Doctorate (PhD), Mechanical Engineering, University of Glasgow, UK 2003 Diplom-Ingenieur, Technical Computer Science, Technical University of Berlin

Expertise/Areas of focus:

Executive at U.S. companies with extensive expertise in technology, innovation, research and development, particularly in modern software development, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence

Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:

Spice AI Inc., Seattle, Washington, USA, member of the Board of Directors