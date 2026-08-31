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Dr. Thomas Dohmke

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Member of the Supervisory Board since April 1, 2026, elected until the 2030 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; co-founder and CEO of Entire Inc., Bellevue, Washington, USA.

BI_260318-Thomas-Dohmke

Year of birth: 1978
Place of birth: Berlin
Nationality: German and American

Professional background:

2025 – present

Co-founder and CEO of Entire Inc., Bellevue, Washington, USA

2018 - 2025

GitHub Inc, San Francisco, California, USA (Subsidiary of Microsoft)

  • 2021 - 2025     Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • 2021 - 2021     Chief Product Officer (CPO)
  • 2018 - 2021     Vice President, Strategic Programs

2015 – 2018

Microsoft Corporation, Redmond, Washington, USA

  • 2018 – 2018    Senior Director, Program Management
  • 2017 – 2018    Group Manager, Program Management
  • 2015 – 2017    Team Manager, Program Management

2011 – 2015

Co-founder and Managing Director, Germany, Bit Stadium GmbH, Stuttgart

2010 – 2015

Co-founder and Managing Director, Germany, Codenauts GmbH, Stuttgart

2009 – 2010

Freelance Software Developer, MTV Networks Germany GmbH, Berlin

2007 – 2008

Project Manager, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stuttgart

2002 – 2006

Systems Engineer, DaimlerChrysler AG (now Mercedes Benz Group AG), Stuttgart

1998 – 2002

Freelance Software Developer, operating as ToDoSoft, Berlin

Education:

2008

Doctorate (PhD), Mechanical Engineering, University of Glasgow, UK

2003

Diplom-Ingenieur, Technical Computer Science, Technical University of Berlin

Expertise/Areas of focus:
Executive at U.S. companies with extensive expertise in technology, innovation, research and development, particularly in modern software development, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence

Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:
Spice AI Inc., Seattle, Washington, USA, member of the Board of Directors