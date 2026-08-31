Eric Daum
Member of the Supervisory Board since November 7, 2023, appointed until the shareholders’ meeting 2028, 1st Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council at Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.
Member of the Supervisory Board since November 7, 2023, appointed until the shareholders’ meeting 2028, 1st Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council at Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.
Year of birth: 1971
Place of birth: Bad Sobernheim
Nationality: German
Professional career:
|
Since 2020
|
First Deputy Chair of the Group Works Council and member of the European Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
|
2016
|
Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom Service GmbH and member of the Group Works Committee of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
|
Since 2015
|
Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, Bonn
|
Since 2010
|
Member of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
|
Since 2007
|
Deputy Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, Bonn, and spokesperson for the Economic Committee of Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, as well as member of the Group Economic Committee of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
|
Since 2000
|
Member of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
|
Since 1996
|
Full-time Works Council Member at Deutsche Telekom AG, Office Gera
|
1996
|
Chair of the Election Committee following the establishment of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
|
1992 – 1996
|
Instructor in industrial and technical dual vocational training at Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn
|
1992
|
Worked as an installer and service technician at Deutsche Bundespost Telekom, Gera Telecommunications Office
Education:
|
2017
|
Certified management qualification program at the University of Hamburg, with a focus on labor and corporate law, business and corporate ethics, business administration and HR strategy, as well as communication and leadership
|
1995
|Completed professional and occupational pedagogical qualification
BFt career examinations (1–4) for the intermediate telecommunications technical service
Qualification as a Technical Business Administrator
|
1988 – 1992
|
Training as a communications electronics technician at Deutsche Bundespost, Bad Kreuznach Telecommunications Office
|
1986 – 1988
|
Realschule Bad Sobernheim, intermediate school leaving certificate, Qualified Secondary School Certificate I
|
1982 – 1986
|
Emanuel-Felke-Gymnasium Bad Sobernheim
|
1978 – 1982
|
Monzingen Elementary School
Areas of Expertise/Focus:
Business administration, employee co-determination, transformation and change management, innovation in the ICT industry, collective bargaining policy, international affairs
Committee Memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
Memberships on Other Statutorily Required Supervisory Boards:
Deutsche Telekom Service GmbH, Bonn