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Eric Daum

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Member of the Supervisory Board since November 7, 2023, appointed until the shareholders’ meeting 2028, 1st Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council at Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.

BI_231109-Daum

Year of birth: 1971
Place of birth: Bad Sobernheim
Nationality: German

Professional career:

Since 2020

First Deputy Chair of the Group Works Council and member of the European Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

2016

Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom Service GmbH and member of the Group Works Committee of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

Since 2015

Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, Bonn

Since 2010

Member of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

Since 2007

Deputy Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, Bonn, and spokesperson for the Economic Committee of Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH, as well as member of the Group Economic Committee of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

Since 2000

Member of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

Since 1996

Full-time Works Council Member at Deutsche Telekom AG, Office Gera

1996

Chair of the Election Committee following the establishment of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

1992 – 1996

Instructor in industrial and technical dual vocational training at Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn

1992

Worked as an installer and service technician at Deutsche Bundespost Telekom, Gera Telecommunications Office

Education:

2017

Certified management qualification program at the University of Hamburg, with a focus on labor and corporate law, business and corporate ethics, business administration and HR strategy, as well as communication and leadership

1995

Completed professional and occupational pedagogical qualification
BFt career examinations (1–4) for the intermediate telecommunications technical service
Qualification as a Technical Business Administrator

1988 – 1992

Training as a communications electronics technician at Deutsche Bundespost, Bad Kreuznach Telecommunications Office

1986 – 1988

Realschule Bad Sobernheim, intermediate school leaving certificate, Qualified Secondary School Certificate I

1982 – 1986

Emanuel-Felke-Gymnasium Bad Sobernheim

1978 – 1982

Monzingen Elementary School

Areas of Expertise/Focus:
Business administration, employee co-determination, transformation and change management, innovation in the ICT industry, collective bargaining policy, international affairs 

Committee Memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee

Memberships on Other Statutorily Required Supervisory Boards:
Deutsche Telekom Service GmbH, Bonn