Year of birth: 1968

Place of birth: Essen

Nationality: German

Professional Experience:

Since 2016 Head of Fundamental Collective Bargaining Policy, ICT, Federal Division A at ver.di's Federal Executive Board, Berlin; Chair of the ver.di Social Association 2005 – 2016 Collective Bargaining Secretary in the Fundamental Collective Bargaining Policy unit, Telecommunications/IT Federal Division at ver.di's Federal Executive Board, Berlin 1996–2005 Union secretary at the Executive Board of the former German Postal Workers' Union, Telecommunications Department, Frankfurt; from 2001, in the Telecommunications/IT department of ver.di's North Rhine-Westphalia regional district (co-determination, legal protection, civil-service and social policy) 1990–1996 Various roles on the personnel and works councils of the former Deutsche Bundespost and Deutsche Telekom AG, at both the local and central levels, primarily released from regular duties

Education and training:

1987 – 1993 Initial employment followed by training for the intermediate telecommunications technical service, as well as qualification as a Technical Business Administrator Telekom at Deutsche Bundespost 1984 – 1987 Training as a telecommunications technician at Deutsche Bundespost

Expertise/focus areas:

Support for business reengineering projects, new and reorganization initiatives, and operational and corporate restructuring; project management, negotiation leadership, and committee work; labor and collective bargaining law; terms and remuneration systems; codetermination; product and service innovation

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:

- Executive Committee

- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee

- Staff Committee, Chair

Memberships on other statutorily required supervisory boards:

- Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn, Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board