Year of birth: 1965
Place of birth: Freiburg im Breisgau
Nationality: German
Professional career:
|Since 2020
|Managing Partner of KC&C GmbH, Gräfelfing
|
2015 - 2019
|
Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG), Munich
|
2013-2015
|
Member of the Board of Management, Production, BMW AG, Munich
|
2012-2013
|
Member of the Board of Management responsible for MINI, Motorrad, Rolls-Royce and BMW Group Aftersales, BMW AG, Munich
|
2008-2012
|
Member of the Board of Management, Human Resources and Labor Relations, BMW AG, Munich
|
2007-2008
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Head of Technical Integration, BMW AG, Munich
|
2003-2006
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Plant Manager, Engine Production at BMW Plant Hams Hall, BMW Group UK, United Kingdom
|
2000-2003
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Senior Vice President, Production Strategies and Communications, BMW AG, Munich
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1997-2000
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Head of Strategic Production Planning, BMW AG, Munich
|
1995-1997
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HR Officer for Prototype Vehicle Development, Research and Innovation Center (FIZ), BMW AG, Munich
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1993-1995
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Project Engineer involved in establishing the BMW Plant Spartanburg, USA
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1992-1993
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Trainee in Technical Planning/Production, BMW AG, Munich
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1991-1992
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Research Assistant at the Institute of Flight Systems Dynamics at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Oberpfaffenhofen site
Education:
|
1991
|
Dipl.-Ing. in Mechanical Engineering, RWTH Aachen University
|
1985 - 1991
|
Studied mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Braunschweig and RWTH Aachen University
Expertise/Areas of Focus
Strategy, innovation management, technology, human resources.
Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board Committee Memberships:
- Executive Committee
- Audit and Finance Committee
- Human Resources Committee
Memberships on Other Statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Cologne*
* publicly listed