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Harald Krüger

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Member of the Supervisory Board since May 17, 2018, elected until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Managing Partner of KC&C GmbH, Gräfelfing, and former Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich.

BI_krueger

Year of birth: 1965
Place of birth: Freiburg im Breisgau
Nationality: German

Professional career:

Since 2020Managing Partner of KC&C GmbH, Gräfelfing

2015 - 2019

Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG), Munich

2013-2015

Member of the Board of Management, Production, BMW AG, Munich

2012-2013

Member of the Board of Management responsible for MINI, Motorrad, Rolls-Royce and BMW Group Aftersales, BMW AG, Munich

2008-2012

Member of the Board of Management, Human Resources and Labor Relations, BMW AG, Munich

2007-2008

Head of Technical Integration, BMW AG, Munich

2003-2006

Plant Manager, Engine Production at BMW Plant Hams Hall, BMW Group UK, United Kingdom

2000-2003

Senior Vice President, Production Strategies and Communications, BMW AG, Munich

1997-2000

Head of Strategic Production Planning, BMW AG, Munich

1995-1997

HR Officer for Prototype Vehicle Development, Research and Innovation Center (FIZ), BMW AG, Munich

1993-1995

Project Engineer involved in establishing the BMW Plant Spartanburg, USA

1992-1993

Trainee in Technical Planning/Production, BMW AG, Munich

1991-1992

Research Assistant at the Institute of Flight Systems Dynamics at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Oberpfaffenhofen site

Education:

1991

Dipl.-Ing. in Mechanical Engineering, RWTH Aachen University

1985 - 1991

Studied mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Braunschweig and RWTH Aachen University

Expertise/Areas of Focus
Strategy, innovation management, technology, human resources.

Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board Committee Memberships:
- Executive Committee
- Audit and Finance Committee
- Human Resources Committee

Memberships on Other Statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Cologne*

* publicly listed