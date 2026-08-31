Karin Topel
Member of the Supervisory Board since July 1, 2017, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Works Council at Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH, Bonn, Eastern Technical Branch.
Member of the Supervisory Board since July 1, 2017, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Works Council at Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH, Bonn, Eastern Technical Branch.
Year of birth: 1963
Place of birth: Leipzig
Nationality: German
Professional career:
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Since 2004
|Chair of the Works Council
Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH, Bonn, Eastern Technical Branch
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Since 2002
|Dresden Technical Branch
Full-time Works Council member
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1991–2002
|Leipzig Branch 1
Assigned to configure digital switching centers
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1986–1991
|Leipzig Telecommunications Office
Worked as a shift supervisor
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1983–1986
|Leipzig Telecommunications Office
Operation of transmission, switching, and power supply systems
Education:
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1994
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Technical Specialist Manager, Telekom
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1988
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Skilled Worker Instructor
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1980–1983
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Training as a Skilled Worker in Telecommunications Engineering
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1970–1980
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Polytechnic Secondary School
Expertise/Areas of Focus
Works council law, collective bargaining
Committee Memberships, Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee
Memberships on Other Statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH, Bonn