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Karin Topel

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Member of the Supervisory Board since July 1, 2017, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Works Council at Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH, Bonn, Eastern Technical Branch.

BI_Topel.Karin

Year of birth: 1963
Place of birth: Leipzig
Nationality: German

Professional career:

Since 2004

Chair of the Works Council
Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH, Bonn, Eastern Technical Branch

Since 2002

Dresden Technical Branch
Full-time Works Council member

1991–2002

Leipzig Branch 1
Assigned to configure digital switching centers

1986–1991

Leipzig Telecommunications Office
Worked as a shift supervisor

1983–1986

Leipzig Telecommunications Office
Operation of transmission, switching, and power supply systems

Education:

1994

Technical Specialist Manager, Telekom

1988

Skilled Worker Instructor

1980–1983

Training as a Skilled Worker in Telecommunications Engineering

1970–1980

Polytechnic Secondary School

Expertise/Areas of Focus
Works council law, collective bargaining

Committee Memberships, Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee

Memberships on Other Statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH, Bonn