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Kerstin Marx

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Member of the Supervisory Board since May 1, 2020, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.

BI_marx

Year of birth: 1966
Nationality: German

Professional career:

Since May 1, 2020

Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG

2018–2020

Deputy Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG

2014–2018

Full-time Works Council member on the General Works Council of T-Systems International GmbH

2012–2014

Member of the communications team supporting the Managing Director of Sales at T-Systems International GmbH

2005–2012

Full-time works council member at T-Systems International GmbH

2002–2005

Employee in order and service management at the GK Bielefeld customer branch

1999–2002

Parental leave

1995–1999

Full-time works council member at Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld

1993–1995

Full-time staff council member at Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld

1991–1993

Registration office and technical sales advisory services at Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld

Education:

1986–1991

Joined Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld as a trainee for the intermediate telecommunications service; completed the career examination

1986

General university entrance qualification from Caroline-von Humboldt-Gymnasium in Minden/Westphalia

Expertise/Areas of Focus
- Lecturer in adult education/works constitution law, risk management

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Executive Committee
- Audit and Finance Committee
- Personnel Committee
- Mediation Committee

Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden GmbH, Bonn