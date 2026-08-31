Kerstin Marx
Member of the Supervisory Board since May 1, 2020, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.
Member of the Supervisory Board since May 1, 2020, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn.
Year of birth: 1966
Nationality: German
Professional career:
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Since May 1, 2020
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Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG
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2018–2020
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Deputy Chair of the Group Works Council of Deutsche Telekom AG
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2014–2018
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Full-time Works Council member on the General Works Council of T-Systems International GmbH
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2012–2014
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Member of the communications team supporting the Managing Director of Sales at T-Systems International GmbH
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2005–2012
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Full-time works council member at T-Systems International GmbH
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2002–2005
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Employee in order and service management at the GK Bielefeld customer branch
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1999–2002
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Parental leave
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1995–1999
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Full-time works council member at Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld
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1993–1995
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Full-time staff council member at Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld
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1991–1993
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Registration office and technical sales advisory services at Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld
Education:
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1986–1991
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Joined Telecommunications Office 1 Bielefeld as a trainee for the intermediate telecommunications service; completed the career examination
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1986
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General university entrance qualification from Caroline-von Humboldt-Gymnasium in Minden/Westphalia
Expertise/Areas of Focus
- Lecturer in adult education/works constitution law, risk management
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Executive Committee
- Audit and Finance Committee
- Personnel Committee
- Mediation Committee
Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden GmbH, Bonn