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Margret Suckale

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Member of the Supervisory Board since September 28, 2017, elected until the 2027 Annual General Meeting; former member of the Board of Management of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen.

BI_Suckale.Margret

Year of birth: 1956
Place of birth: Hamburg
Nationality: German

Career history:

Since 2017

Member of various Supervisory Boards

2011 - 2017

Member of the Board of Management of BASF SE, responsible for Engineering & Maintenance, Environmental Protection, Health & Safety, European Site & Verbund Management, and Human Resources; also Labor Director of BASF SE and Site Manager for the Ludwigshafen plant, BASF, Ludwigshafen

2014 - 2017

President of the German Chemical Industry Employers' Association (BAVC), Wiesbaden

2009 - 2011

Senior Vice President, Global HR – Executive Management & Development, BASF SE, Ludwigshafen

2008 - 2009

Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Services, Deutsche Bahn Mobility & Logistics AG, Berlin

2005 - 2008

Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Services, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin

2004 - 2005

Head of Central Staff Functions, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin

1997 - 2004

Head of the Central Legal Department, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin

1993 - 1996

Various Human Resources positions for Subsidiaries of Mobil Corporation in Europe, including London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; Vienna, Austria; and Hamburg, Germany

1985 - 1992

Legal Counsel for Marketing, Sales, Contract, Competition and Antitrust Law, Labor Law, Supply and Distribution, Mobil Oil AG, Hamburg

Education:

2001 - 2002

Executive Master of European and International Law, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland

1999 - 2001

Executive Master of Business Administration at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, Vallendar, and the Kellogg School of Management, Illinois, USA

1985

Second State Examination in Law, Higher Regional Court of Hamburg

1981

First State Examination in Law, Higher Regional Court of Hamburg

1975 - 1980

Studies in Law, University of Hamburg

Expertise/Areas of Focus:
Leadership and governance expertise, particularly through service on the management boards of two large companies and chairing committee work (e.g., the German Chemical Employers’ Association).

Human resources expertise, particularly in processes for identifying candidates for top leadership positions and in contractual arrangements with executives.

ESG expertise, particularly through responsibility for this area at a DAX 30 company (including chairing the Corporate Sustainability Board) and at the association level (chair of a committee at the German Chemical Industry Association, VCI)

Regulatory expertise, particularly concerning the legal framework for Corporate Governance.

Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board committee memberships:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
- Personnel Committee

Memberships on other supervisory boards mandated by law:
- DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, Frankfurt am Main*
- Heidelberg Materials AG, Heidelberg*
- Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg*

Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:
- Greiner AG, Kremsmünster, Austria

* listed