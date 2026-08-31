Margret Suckale
Member of the Supervisory Board since September 28, 2017, elected until the 2027 Annual General Meeting; former member of the Board of Management of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen.
Member of the Supervisory Board since September 28, 2017, elected until the 2027 Annual General Meeting; former member of the Board of Management of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen.
Year of birth: 1956
Place of birth: Hamburg
Nationality: German
Career history:
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Since 2017
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Member of various Supervisory Boards
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2011 - 2017
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Member of the Board of Management of BASF SE, responsible for Engineering & Maintenance, Environmental Protection, Health & Safety, European Site & Verbund Management, and Human Resources; also Labor Director of BASF SE and Site Manager for the Ludwigshafen plant, BASF, Ludwigshafen
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2014 - 2017
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President of the German Chemical Industry Employers' Association (BAVC), Wiesbaden
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2009 - 2011
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Senior Vice President, Global HR – Executive Management & Development, BASF SE, Ludwigshafen
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2008 - 2009
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Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Services, Deutsche Bahn Mobility & Logistics AG, Berlin
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2005 - 2008
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Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Services, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin
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2004 - 2005
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Head of Central Staff Functions, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin
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1997 - 2004
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Head of the Central Legal Department, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin
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1993 - 1996
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Various Human Resources positions for Subsidiaries of Mobil Corporation in Europe, including London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; Vienna, Austria; and Hamburg, Germany
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1985 - 1992
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Legal Counsel for Marketing, Sales, Contract, Competition and Antitrust Law, Labor Law, Supply and Distribution, Mobil Oil AG, Hamburg
Education:
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2001 - 2002
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Executive Master of European and International Law, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland
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1999 - 2001
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Executive Master of Business Administration at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, Vallendar, and the Kellogg School of Management, Illinois, USA
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1985
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Second State Examination in Law, Higher Regional Court of Hamburg
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1981
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First State Examination in Law, Higher Regional Court of Hamburg
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1975 - 1980
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Studies in Law, University of Hamburg
Expertise/Areas of Focus:
Leadership and governance expertise, particularly through service on the management boards of two large companies and chairing committee work (e.g., the German Chemical Employers’ Association).
Human resources expertise, particularly in processes for identifying candidates for top leadership positions and in contractual arrangements with executives.
ESG expertise, particularly through responsibility for this area at a DAX 30 company (including chairing the Corporate Sustainability Board) and at the association level (chair of a committee at the German Chemical Industry Association, VCI)
Regulatory expertise, particularly concerning the legal framework for Corporate Governance.
Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board committee memberships:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
- Personnel Committee
Memberships on other supervisory boards mandated by law:
- DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, Frankfurt am Main*
- Heidelberg Materials AG, Heidelberg*
- Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg*
Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:
- Greiner AG, Kremsmünster, Austria
* listed