Year of birth: 1956

Place of birth: Hamburg

Nationality: German

Career history:

Since 2017 Member of various Supervisory Boards 2011 - 2017 Member of the Board of Management of BASF SE, responsible for Engineering & Maintenance, Environmental Protection, Health & Safety, European Site & Verbund Management, and Human Resources; also Labor Director of BASF SE and Site Manager for the Ludwigshafen plant, BASF, Ludwigshafen 2014 - 2017 President of the German Chemical Industry Employers' Association (BAVC), Wiesbaden 2009 - 2011 Senior Vice President, Global HR – Executive Management & Development, BASF SE, Ludwigshafen 2008 - 2009 Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Services, Deutsche Bahn Mobility & Logistics AG, Berlin 2005 - 2008 Member of the Management Board responsible for Human Resources and Services, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin 2004 - 2005 Head of Central Staff Functions, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin 1997 - 2004 Head of the Central Legal Department, Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin 1993 - 1996 Various Human Resources positions for Subsidiaries of Mobil Corporation in Europe, including London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; Vienna, Austria; and Hamburg, Germany 1985 - 1992 Legal Counsel for Marketing, Sales, Contract, Competition and Antitrust Law, Labor Law, Supply and Distribution, Mobil Oil AG, Hamburg

Education:

2001 - 2002 Executive Master of European and International Law, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland 1999 - 2001 Executive Master of Business Administration at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, Vallendar, and the Kellogg School of Management, Illinois, USA 1985 Second State Examination in Law, Higher Regional Court of Hamburg 1981 First State Examination in Law, Higher Regional Court of Hamburg 1975 - 1980 Studies in Law, University of Hamburg

Expertise/Areas of Focus:

Leadership and governance expertise, particularly through service on the management boards of two large companies and chairing committee work (e.g., the German Chemical Employers’ Association).

Human resources expertise, particularly in processes for identifying candidates for top leadership positions and in contractual arrangements with executives.

ESG expertise, particularly through responsibility for this area at a DAX 30 company (including chairing the Corporate Sustainability Board) and at the association level (chair of a committee at the German Chemical Industry Association, VCI)

Regulatory expertise, particularly concerning the legal framework for Corporate Governance.

Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board committee memberships:

- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee

- Personnel Committee

Memberships on other supervisory boards mandated by law:

- DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA, Frankfurt am Main*

- Heidelberg Materials AG, Heidelberg*

- Infineon Technologies AG, Neubiberg*

Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:

- Greiner AG, Kremsmünster, Austria

* listed