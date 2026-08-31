Natalie Knight
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 9, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, former member of the Board of Management of Stellantis N.V., Hoofddorp, Netherlands.
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 9, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, former member of the Board of Management of Stellantis N.V., Hoofddorp, Netherlands.
Year of birth: 1970
Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia, United States of America
Nationality: American
Professional experience:
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2023 – 2024
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Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Stellantis N.V., Hoofddorp, Netherlands
|2020 – 2023
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Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Zaandam, Netherlands
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2016 – 2020
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Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Legal and IT, Arla Foods amba (cooperative with limited liability), Viby, Denmark
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2014 – 2015
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Head of Group Functions Controlling, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach
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2011 – 2014
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Head of Controlling for Brands and Regions, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach
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2008 – 2011
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Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, adidas North America Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America
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2004 – 2008
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Head of Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach
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2000 – 2003
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Head of Investor Relations, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach
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1999 – 2000
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Director of Investor Relations, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach
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1998 – 1999
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Senior Manager, Investor Relations, BASF SE, Ludwigshafen am Rhein
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1995 – 1998
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Investor Relations Manager, Bankgesellschaft Berlin, Berlin
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1994 – 1995
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Director, Economic Information Center, U.S. Consulate in Germany, Berlin
Education:
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2015
|Certificate in the Strategy Execution Programme, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France
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2007
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Certificate in Financial Leadership and Controlling, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland
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1993 – 1997
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Diploma in Economics, Free University of Berlin
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1988 – 1992
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Bachelor's degree in Economics and German Studies (double major), University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, United States
Expertise/Areas of Focus
Many years of experience as Chief Financial Officer at three major companies, including senior leadership roles in Germany and abroad; in-depth knowledge of international capital markets and experience working with global institutional investors and "Investor Relations"; proven expertise in financial reporting, auditing, innovation financing, and risk management.
Experience as a Supervisory Board member and as Chair of Audit Committees (Audit Committee Chair) at two international companies.
Expertise in ESG performance management, reporting, and target setting, including through active involvement in the international organization Accounting for Sustainability.
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee
Memberships of comparable supervisory bodies of business enterprises in Germany or abroad:
- Volvo Car AB, Göteborg, Sweden, member of the Board of Directors and chairwoman of the Audit Committees