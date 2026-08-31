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Natalie Knight

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Member of the Supervisory Board since April 9, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, former member of the Board of Management of Stellantis N.V., Hoofddorp, Netherlands.

BI_250410-Knight

Year of birth: 1970
Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia, United States of America
Nationality: American

Professional experience:

2023 – 2024

Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Stellantis N.V., Hoofddorp, Netherlands

2020 – 2023 

Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Zaandam, Netherlands

2016 – 2020

Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Legal and IT, Arla Foods amba (cooperative with limited liability), Viby, Denmark

2014 – 2015

Head of Group Functions Controlling, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach

2011 – 2014

Head of Controlling for Brands and Regions, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach

2008 – 2011

Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, adidas North America Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America

2004 – 2008

Head of Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach

2000 – 2003

Head of Investor Relations, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach

1999 – 2000

Director of Investor Relations, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach

1998 – 1999

Senior Manager, Investor Relations, BASF SE, Ludwigshafen am Rhein

1995 – 1998

Investor Relations Manager, Bankgesellschaft Berlin, Berlin

1994 – 1995

Director, Economic Information Center, U.S. Consulate in Germany, Berlin

Education:

2015

Certificate in the Strategy Execution Programme, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France 

2007

Certificate in Financial Leadership and Controlling, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland

1993 – 1997

Diploma in Economics, Free University of Berlin

1988 – 1992

Bachelor's degree in Economics and German Studies (double major), University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, United States

Expertise/Areas of Focus

Many years of experience as Chief Financial Officer at three major companies, including senior leadership roles in Germany and abroad; in-depth knowledge of international capital markets and experience working with global institutional investors and "Investor Relations"; proven expertise in financial reporting, auditing, innovation financing, and risk management.

Experience as a Supervisory Board member and as Chair of Audit Committees (Audit Committee Chair) at two international companies.

Expertise in ESG performance management, reporting, and target setting, including through active involvement in the international organization Accounting for Sustainability.

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee

Memberships of comparable supervisory bodies of business enterprises in Germany or abroad:
- Volvo Car AB, Göteborg, Sweden, member of the Board of Directors and chairwoman of the Audit Committees