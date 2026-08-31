Year of birth: 1970

Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia, United States of America

Nationality: American

Professional experience:

2023 – 2024 Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Stellantis N.V., Hoofddorp, Netherlands 2020 – 2023 Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Zaandam, Netherlands 2016 – 2020 Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Legal and IT, Arla Foods amba (cooperative with limited liability), Viby, Denmark 2014 – 2015 Head of Group Functions Controlling, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach 2011 – 2014 Head of Controlling for Brands and Regions, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach 2008 – 2011 Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, adidas North America Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America 2004 – 2008 Head of Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach 2000 – 2003 Head of Investor Relations, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach 1999 – 2000 Director of Investor Relations, adidas AG, Herzogenaurach 1998 – 1999 Senior Manager, Investor Relations, BASF SE, Ludwigshafen am Rhein 1995 – 1998 Investor Relations Manager, Bankgesellschaft Berlin, Berlin 1994 – 1995 Director, Economic Information Center, U.S. Consulate in Germany, Berlin

Education:

2015 Certificate in the Strategy Execution Programme, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France 2007 Certificate in Financial Leadership and Controlling, University of St. Gallen, Switzerland 1993 – 1997 Diploma in Economics, Free University of Berlin 1988 – 1992 Bachelor's degree in Economics and German Studies (double major), University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, United States

Expertise/Areas of Focus

Many years of experience as Chief Financial Officer at three major companies, including senior leadership roles in Germany and abroad; in-depth knowledge of international capital markets and experience working with global institutional investors and "Investor Relations"; proven expertise in financial reporting, auditing, innovation financing, and risk management.

Experience as a Supervisory Board member and as Chair of Audit Committees (Audit Committee Chair) at two international companies.

Expertise in ESG performance management, reporting, and target setting, including through active involvement in the international organization Accounting for Sustainability.

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:

- Audit and Finance Committee

Memberships of comparable supervisory bodies of business enterprises in Germany or abroad:

- Volvo Car AB, Göteborg, Sweden, member of the Board of Directors and chairwoman of the Audit Committees