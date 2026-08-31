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Nicole Seelemann-Wandtke

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Member of the Supervisory Board since July 5, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; member of the Works Council for the Consumer Customers unit at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn.

BI_Seelemann-wandtke

Year of birth: 1962
Place of birth: Kiel
Nationality: German

Professional career:

2013-present

Full-time Works Council member 
Telekom Deutschland GmbH Consumer Customers

2009-2013

Senior Commercial Management, Business Customers IT
Telekom Deutschland GmbH Marketing/Consumer Customers

2003-2009

Senior Client Manager responsible for Hosting Business Solutions projects
T-Systems Business Services GmbH/T-Systems International GmbH

1998-2003

Senior Consultant in sales for CDS services in northern Germany
T-Systems CSM GmbH/DeTeCSM GmbH   

1997-1998

Successfully completed an assessment center to become a Key Account Manager in industry sales for service providers 
Deutsche Telekom Northern Regional Office

1985-1998

Various roles as a customer advisor for business customers, Btx, Datex-J, PBX systems, and data lines

1979-1985

Application processing and advisory services at the registration office for telecommunications equipment
Deutsche Bundespost Telecommunications Office Kiel

Expertise/Areas of Focus:
Conflict management, adult education, political work for women

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Personnel Committee

Memberships on other Supervisory Boards required by law:
- Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn