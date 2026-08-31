Nicole Seelemann-Wandtke
Member of the Supervisory Board since July 5, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; member of the Works Council for the Consumer Customers unit at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn.
Member of the Supervisory Board since July 5, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual General Meeting; member of the Works Council for the Consumer Customers unit at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn.
Year of birth: 1962
Place of birth: Kiel
Nationality: German
Professional career:
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2013-present
|Full-time Works Council member
Telekom Deutschland GmbH Consumer Customers
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2009-2013
|Senior Commercial Management, Business Customers IT
Telekom Deutschland GmbH Marketing/Consumer Customers
|
2003-2009
|Senior Client Manager responsible for Hosting Business Solutions projects
T-Systems Business Services GmbH/T-Systems International GmbH
|
1998-2003
|Senior Consultant in sales for CDS services in northern Germany
T-Systems CSM GmbH/DeTeCSM GmbH
|
1997-1998
|Successfully completed an assessment center to become a Key Account Manager in industry sales for service providers
Deutsche Telekom Northern Regional Office
|
1985-1998
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Various roles as a customer advisor for business customers, Btx, Datex-J, PBX systems, and data lines
|
1979-1985
|Application processing and advisory services at the registration office for telecommunications equipment
Deutsche Bundespost Telecommunications Office Kiel
Expertise/Areas of Focus:
Conflict management, adult education, political work for women
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Personnel Committee
Memberships on other Supervisory Boards required by law:
- Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn