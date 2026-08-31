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Odysseus D. Chatzidis

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Member of the Supervisory Board since January 3, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chair of the Deutsche Telekom European Works Council, Bonn.

BI_20180103_Chatzidis

Year of birth: 1967
Place of birth: Stuttgart
Nationality: Greek

Professional career:

Since 2012

Chair of the Deutsche Telekom European Works Council

Since 2008

Member of the Deutsche Telekom European Works Council

2004–2006

Full-time Chair of the T-Systems Works Council, TCS/IL Southwest

since 2002

Various works council roles on T-Systems Central Works Councils

since 2000

Works Council Member, DeTeSystem / T-Systems International GmbH

since 1996

Solution Manager/Consultant, T-Systems International GmbH, Stuttgart
Systems Engineer, DeTeSystem GmbH, Stuttgart

- Bid & project management
- Project manager for international telecommunications projects

1994–1996

Various positions at companies in the IT industry
- Software engineering
- Product Manager, Networks

Education:

1987-1993

Studied Electrical Engineering, University of Stuttgart
Degree: Diplom-Ingenieur in Electrical Engineering

1987

High school diploma

Expertise/Areas of Focus
European Works Councils, EU technology & regulatory policy, international labor relations, information & telecommunications technology, project management; EU CSR Directive, human rights due diligence

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
- Human Resources Committee