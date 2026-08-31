Odysseus D. Chatzidis
Member of the Supervisory Board since January 3, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chair of the Deutsche Telekom European Works Council, Bonn.
Member of the Supervisory Board since January 3, 2018, elected until the 2028 Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Chair of the Deutsche Telekom European Works Council, Bonn.
Year of birth: 1967
Place of birth: Stuttgart
Nationality: Greek
Professional career:
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Since 2012
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Chair of the Deutsche Telekom European Works Council
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Since 2008
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Member of the Deutsche Telekom European Works Council
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2004–2006
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Full-time Chair of the T-Systems Works Council, TCS/IL Southwest
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since 2002
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Various works council roles on T-Systems Central Works Councils
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since 2000
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Works Council Member, DeTeSystem / T-Systems International GmbH
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since 1996
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Solution Manager/Consultant, T-Systems International GmbH, Stuttgart
- Project manager for international telecommunications projects
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1994–1996
|Various positions at companies in the IT industry
- Software engineering
- Product Manager, Networks
Education:
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1987-1993
|Studied Electrical Engineering, University of Stuttgart
Degree: Diplom-Ingenieur in Electrical Engineering
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1987
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High school diploma
Expertise/Areas of Focus
European Works Councils, EU technology & regulatory policy, international labor relations, information & telecommunications technology, project management; EU CSR Directive, human rights due diligence
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
- Human Resources Committee