Year of birth: 1962
Place of birth: Chemnitz
Nationality: German
Professional experience:
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SVP Customer Public Relations, Group Representative for Digital Education and Schools
|Deutsche Telekom/ T-Systems International GmbH
Acting CFO/VP for five companies in Eastern Europe and Greece
VP International Controlling, VP Global Commercial Improvement in Service
|Bildungswerk der Bayerischen Wirtschaft (bbw) / Bayerische Unternehmerverbände
Managing Director of TRAIN Transfer- und Integration GmbH
|Grundig AG, Fürth
Managing Director of Mypegasus Nürnberger Gesellschaft für Personalentwicklung und Qualifizierung mbH
Managing Director of Mypegasus Metall und Elektro GmbH
Head of Financial Accounting
Central Controlling/Group Accounting
Information Systems Coordinator
|Gesellschaft für Computeranwendungen mbH, Nuremberg
Project Management/Project Controlling
Education:
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MBA, ZfU International Business School and Center for Corporate Management in Zurich (CH), in cooperation with Northeastern University of Boston (USA)
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International Certified Accountant (IHK), Academy for Accounting and Tax Law
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Certified Accountant (IHK), Deutsche Angestellten-Akademie
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Data Processing Clerk (IHK), Control Data Institute, Nuremberg
Expertise/Areas of focus:
Controller Akademie, Dr. A. Deyhle, Gauting, qualification: Certified Controller; European Distance Learning University Hamburg, qualification: The Supervisory Board; Institute for Leadership Dynamics (ILP), Bern, Switzerland, qualification: Conflict Management Consultant; accounting, auditing, risk management. Expertise in finance and controlling, particularly through service as Chair of the University Council and Board of Trustees of internationally oriented universities, as well as on the Board of Management of the German Institute for Certification in Accounting (DIZR e.V.).
Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board committee memberships:
- Audit and Finance Committee
Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden GmbH, Bonn