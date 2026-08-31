Year of birth: 1962

Place of birth: Chemnitz

Nationality: German

Professional experience:

SVP Customer Public Relations, Group Representative for Digital Education and Schools Deutsche Telekom/ T-Systems International GmbH

Acting CFO/VP for five companies in Eastern Europe and Greece

VP International Controlling, VP Global Commercial Improvement in Service Bildungswerk der Bayerischen Wirtschaft (bbw) / Bayerische Unternehmerverbände

Managing Director of TRAIN Transfer- und Integration GmbH Grundig AG, Fürth

Managing Director of Mypegasus Nürnberger Gesellschaft für Personalentwicklung und Qualifizierung mbH

Managing Director of Mypegasus Metall und Elektro GmbH

Head of Financial Accounting

Central Controlling/Group Accounting

Information Systems Coordinator Gesellschaft für Computeranwendungen mbH, Nuremberg

Project Management/Project Controlling

Education:

MBA, ZfU International Business School and Center for Corporate Management in Zurich (CH), in cooperation with Northeastern University of Boston (USA) International Certified Accountant (IHK), Academy for Accounting and Tax Law Certified Accountant (IHK), Deutsche Angestellten-Akademie Data Processing Clerk (IHK), Control Data Institute, Nuremberg

Expertise/Areas of focus:

Controller Akademie, Dr. A. Deyhle, Gauting, qualification: Certified Controller; European Distance Learning University Hamburg, qualification: The Supervisory Board; Institute for Leadership Dynamics (ILP), Bern, Switzerland, qualification: Conflict Management Consultant; accounting, auditing, risk management. Expertise in finance and controlling, particularly through service as Chair of the University Council and Board of Trustees of internationally oriented universities, as well as on the Board of Management of the German Institute for Certification in Accounting (DIZR e.V.).

Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board committee memberships:

- Audit and Finance Committee

Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:

- Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden GmbH, Bonn