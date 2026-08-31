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Rachel Empey

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Member of the Supervisory Board since April 9, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual General Meeting; former member of the Board of Management of Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe.

BI_250410-Empey

Year of birth: 1976
Place of birth: Truro, United Kingdom
Nationality: British and German

Professional career:

Since 2022

Member of various supervisory boards

2017 - 2022

Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe (general partner with unlimited liability of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe)

2016 – 2021

Non-Executive Director, Inchcape plc, London, United Kingdom

2011 – 2017

Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Strategy and Innovation, Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Munich

2014 – 2014

Co-Chair of the Board of Management, responsible for operations, Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Munich

2009 – 2011

Head of Controlling, Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG, Munich

2007 – 2009

Head of Group Controlling, Telefónica Europe plc, Slough, United Kingdom

2006 – 2007

Head of Finance, Sales & Business Customers, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom

2006 – 2006

Head of Finance, The Link Procurement, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom

2004 – 2006

Head of Finance, Indirect Consumer Sales Channels, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom

2003 – 2004

Manager, Finance, Sales, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom

2002 – 2003

Commercial Director, Strachan & Henshaw Ltd, Weir Group plc, Bristol, United Kingdom

2000 – 2002

Business Analyst, Lucent Technologies, Swindon, United Kingdom

1997 – 2000

Audit Executive, Ernst & Young Ltd., Bristol, United Kingdom

Education:

2000

Chartered Accountant, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW)

1994 – 1997

Master of Arts (Hons), Mathematics Studies (Mathematical Sciences), University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Expertise/Areas of Focus

International leadership, oversight, and Corporate Governance expertise gained through many years of experience serving on the Board of Management, Supervisory Board, and audit committees of major publicly listed companies.

Particular expertise in strategy, digitalization, telecommunications, finance, accounting, capital markets and investor relations, accounting, auditing, as well as risk management and compliance, gained as a qualified Chartered Accountant (auditor), over many years as CFO, and as a member of the audit committees of BMW AG, Inchcape plc (2016 - 2022), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee, Chair
- Nomination Committee

Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich (BMW AG)*
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Friedrichshafen
* publicly listed