Year of birth: 1976

Place of birth: Truro, United Kingdom

Nationality: British and German

Professional career:

Since 2022 Member of various supervisory boards 2017 - 2022 Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe (general partner with unlimited liability of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe) 2016 – 2021 Non-Executive Director, Inchcape plc, London, United Kingdom 2011 – 2017 Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Strategy and Innovation, Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Munich 2014 – 2014 Co-Chair of the Board of Management, responsible for operations, Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Munich 2009 – 2011 Head of Controlling, Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG, Munich 2007 – 2009 Head of Group Controlling, Telefónica Europe plc, Slough, United Kingdom 2006 – 2007 Head of Finance, Sales & Business Customers, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom 2006 – 2006 Head of Finance, The Link Procurement, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom 2004 – 2006 Head of Finance, Indirect Consumer Sales Channels, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom 2003 – 2004 Manager, Finance, Sales, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom 2002 – 2003 Commercial Director, Strachan & Henshaw Ltd, Weir Group plc, Bristol, United Kingdom 2000 – 2002 Business Analyst, Lucent Technologies, Swindon, United Kingdom 1997 – 2000 Audit Executive, Ernst & Young Ltd., Bristol, United Kingdom

Education:

2000 Chartered Accountant, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) 1994 – 1997 Master of Arts (Hons), Mathematics Studies (Mathematical Sciences), University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Expertise/Areas of Focus

International leadership, oversight, and Corporate Governance expertise gained through many years of experience serving on the Board of Management, Supervisory Board, and audit committees of major publicly listed companies.

Particular expertise in strategy, digitalization, telecommunications, finance, accounting, capital markets and investor relations, accounting, auditing, as well as risk management and compliance, gained as a qualified Chartered Accountant (auditor), over many years as CFO, and as a member of the audit committees of BMW AG, Inchcape plc (2016 - 2022), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:

- Audit and Finance Committee, Chair

- Nomination Committee

Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:

- Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich (BMW AG)*

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Friedrichshafen

* publicly listed