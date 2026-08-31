Rachel Empey
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 9, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual General Meeting; former member of the Board of Management of Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe.
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 9, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual General Meeting; former member of the Board of Management of Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe.
Year of birth: 1976
Place of birth: Truro, United Kingdom
Nationality: British and German
Professional career:
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Since 2022
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Member of various supervisory boards
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2017 - 2022
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Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Fresenius Management SE, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe (general partner with unlimited liability of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Bad Homburg vor der Höhe)
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2016 – 2021
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Non-Executive Director, Inchcape plc, London, United Kingdom
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2011 – 2017
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Member of the Board of Management, responsible for Finance, Strategy and Innovation, Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Munich
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2014 – 2014
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Co-Chair of the Board of Management, responsible for operations, Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Munich
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2009 – 2011
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Head of Controlling, Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG, Munich
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2007 – 2009
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Head of Group Controlling, Telefónica Europe plc, Slough, United Kingdom
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2006 – 2007
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Head of Finance, Sales & Business Customers, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom
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2006 – 2006
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Head of Finance, The Link Procurement, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom
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2004 – 2006
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Head of Finance, Indirect Consumer Sales Channels, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom
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2003 – 2004
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Manager, Finance, Sales, Telefonica o2 UK Ltd., Slough, United Kingdom
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2002 – 2003
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Commercial Director, Strachan & Henshaw Ltd, Weir Group plc, Bristol, United Kingdom
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2000 – 2002
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Business Analyst, Lucent Technologies, Swindon, United Kingdom
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1997 – 2000
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Audit Executive, Ernst & Young Ltd., Bristol, United Kingdom
Education:
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2000
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Chartered Accountant, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW)
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1994 – 1997
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Master of Arts (Hons), Mathematics Studies (Mathematical Sciences), University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Expertise/Areas of Focus
International leadership, oversight, and Corporate Governance expertise gained through many years of experience serving on the Board of Management, Supervisory Board, and audit committees of major publicly listed companies.
Particular expertise in strategy, digitalization, telecommunications, finance, accounting, capital markets and investor relations, accounting, auditing, as well as risk management and compliance, gained as a qualified Chartered Accountant (auditor), over many years as CFO, and as a member of the audit committees of BMW AG, Inchcape plc (2016 - 2022), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee, Chair
- Nomination Committee
Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich (BMW AG)*
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Friedrichshafen
* publicly listed