Since 2021 Chair of the KfW Board of Management, Frankfurt am Main

2001 – 2021 Various positions at Citigroup Inc., New York, USA, and Frankfurt am Main,

most recently

2020 – 2021 Global (Co-)Head of the Financial Institutions Group and member of the Global Executive Committee, both within Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory

2010 – 2020 Member of the Board of Management of Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG (from 2018, "Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG"), including as its Chair of the Board of Management and Head of Germany from 2014 - 2020