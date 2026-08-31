"Switch language"

Stefan Wintels

2 min read

Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2030 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the KfW Board of Management, Frankfurt am Main.

BI_220409-Wintels

Year of birth: 1966
Place of birth: Nordhorn
Nationality: German

Professional career:

Since 2021 

Chair of the KfW Board of Management, Frankfurt am Main

2001 – 2021

Various positions at Citigroup Inc., New York, USA, and Frankfurt am Main, 
most recently  
2020 – 2021

Global (Co-)Head of the Financial Institutions Group and member of the Global Executive Committee, both within Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory

2010 – 2020Member of the Board of Management of Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG (from 2018, "Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG"), including as its Chair of the Board of Management and Head of Germany from 2014 - 2020 

1994 – 2001

Various roles at Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, in Frankfurt am Main and London, GBR (Corporate Development and Group Investments; Managing Director from 1999)  

Education:

1990 – 1994

Degree in Business Administration, Technical University of Berlin 

1986 – 1989

Banking apprenticeship, Deutsche Bank AG, Nordhorn

Expertise/Focus Areas:
- Member of leadership bodies at international financial services providers; Corporate & Investment Banking, capital markets, digital transformation, board experience, risk management

Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee

Memberships on other Supervisory Boards required by law:
- Deutsche Post AG, Bonn*

Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:
- KfW Capital GmbH & Co. KG, Frankfurt am Main, Chair of the Supervisory Board**

*Listed
**Group mandate