Stefan Wintels
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2030 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the KfW Board of Management, Frankfurt am Main.
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2030 Annual General Meeting; Chair of the KfW Board of Management, Frankfurt am Main.
Year of birth: 1966
Place of birth: Nordhorn
Nationality: German
Professional career:
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Since 2021
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Chair of the KfW Board of Management, Frankfurt am Main
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2001 – 2021
|Various positions at Citigroup Inc., New York, USA, and Frankfurt am Main,
most recently
|2020 – 2021
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Global (Co-)Head of the Financial Institutions Group and member of the Global Executive Committee, both within Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory
|2010 – 2020
|Member of the Board of Management of Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG (from 2018, "Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG"), including as its Chair of the Board of Management and Head of Germany from 2014 - 2020
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1994 – 2001
|Various roles at Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, in Frankfurt am Main and London, GBR (Corporate Development and Group Investments; Managing Director from 1999)
Education:
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1990 – 1994
|Degree in Business Administration, Technical University of Berlin
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1986 – 1989
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Banking apprenticeship, Deutsche Bank AG, Nordhorn
Expertise/Focus Areas:
- Member of leadership bodies at international financial services providers; Corporate & Investment Banking, capital markets, digital transformation, board experience, risk management
Committee memberships on the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board:
- Audit and Finance Committee
Memberships on other Supervisory Boards required by law:
- Deutsche Post AG, Bonn*
Memberships on comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises:
- KfW Capital GmbH & Co. KG, Frankfurt am Main, Chair of the Supervisory Board**
*Listed
**Group mandate