since 07/2018 Head of the Department for Federal Holdings, Federal Real Estate and Privatizations at the Federal Ministry of Finance

2009 - 2018 Various senior roles at the Federal Ministry of Finance, including Head of the Strategy and Political Planning Staff Unit and Head of the unit responsible for managing the Federal Government’s shareholdings in Deutsche Telekom and other federally held companies

2007 - 2008 Head of the Policy, Coordination, and Target Groups Department on the SPD Executive Committee

2002 - 2007 Head of the Labor Market Policy and Labor Law Unit at the Federal Chancellery

1999 - 2002 Head of the Office of the Alliance for Jobs, Training, and Competitiveness at the Federal Chancellery

1997 - 1999 Policy Officer in the International Labor Market Policy and Labor Market Research Unit at the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

1992 - 1996 Research Associate and Office Manager at the Bonn office of Bundestag Member Dr. Konstanze Wegner