Stefan Ramge
Member of the Supervisory Board since January 2, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Director-General and Head of Department at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Berlin.
Member of the Supervisory Board since January 2, 2025, elected until the 2029 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Director-General and Head of Department at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Berlin.
Year of birth: 1965
Place of birth: Heidelberg
Nationality: German and Swedish
Professional experience:
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since 07/2018
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Head of the Department for Federal Holdings, Federal Real Estate and Privatizations at the Federal Ministry of Finance
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2009 - 2018
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Various senior roles at the Federal Ministry of Finance, including Head of the Strategy and Political Planning Staff Unit and Head of the unit responsible for managing the Federal Government’s shareholdings in Deutsche Telekom and other federally held companies
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2007 - 2008
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Head of the Policy, Coordination, and Target Groups Department on the SPD Executive Committee
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2002 - 2007
|Head of the Labor Market Policy and Labor Law Unit at the Federal Chancellery
|1999 - 2002
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Head of the Office of the Alliance for Jobs, Training, and Competitiveness at the Federal Chancellery
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1997 - 1999
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Policy Officer in the International Labor Market Policy and Labor Market Research Unit at the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs
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1992 - 1996
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Research Associate and Office Manager at the Bonn office of Bundestag Member Dr. Konstanze Wegner
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1989 - 1992
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Research Assistant and Head of Office for sociologist Lord Ralf Dahrendorf at the University of Konstanz
Education:
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1992
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Diploma in Administrative Science from the University of Konstanz
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1986 - 1992
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Studies at the University of Konstanz (degree in Public Administration)
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1984 - 1986
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Studies at the University of Mannheim (degree in Economics)
Expertise/Areas of Focus:
Corporate strategy and holdings management, telecommunications market and regulation, Corporate Governance and sustainability management, corporate finance and accounting, labor market and HR policy, labor law and codetermination, public administration and economics
Committee memberships on Deutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board:
- Executive Committee
- Strategy, ESG and Innovation Committee
- Nomination Committee
- Mediation Committee
Memberships on other statutory Supervisory Boards:
- Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH, Berlin
- Bundesdruckerei Gruppe GmbH, Berlin
- Telekom Deutschland GmbH, Bonn