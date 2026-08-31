Since 2017 Regional District Director, ver.di Northern Region

In this role, she has held the following positions: Member of the Telekom Deutschland GmbH Supervisory Board (2019-2022), Member of the T-Systems International GmbH Supervisory Board (2018-2019), Member of the NDR Broadcasting Council (2018-2022)

2012 - 2017 Union Secretary for the Media, Arts, and Industry divisions (ver.di districts of Kiel-Plön and Northeast Schleswig-Holstein)

2009 - 2017 Managing Director (ver.di district of Kiel-Plön)

In this role, held the following positions:

Member of the Supervisory Board of Stadtwerke Kiel AG (2012 - 2017), member of the Administrative Committee of the Employment Agency (2010 - 2017), member of the Conciliation Committee of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) (2006 - 2017), and member or alternate member of the Vocational Training Committee of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) (2003 - 2017)

2007 - 2017 Union Secretary for the Telecommunications and Information Technology division (ver.di LBZ North/Hamburg)

2006 – 2009 Deputy Managing Director, ver.di district of Kiel-Plön