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Susanne Schöttke

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Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2028 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Regional District Director for ver.di Northern Region, Lübeck.

BI_220409-Schöttke

Year of birth: 1974
Place of birth: Lübeck
Nationality: German

Professional career:

Since 2017

Regional District Director, ver.di Northern Region
In this role, she has held the following positions: Member of the Telekom Deutschland GmbH Supervisory Board (2019-2022), Member of the T-Systems International GmbH Supervisory Board (2018-2019), Member of the NDR Broadcasting Council (2018-2022)

2012 - 2017            

Union Secretary for the Media, Arts, and Industry divisions (ver.di districts of Kiel-Plön and Northeast Schleswig-Holstein)

2009 - 2017

Managing Director (ver.di district of Kiel-Plön)
In this role, held the following positions: 
Member of the Supervisory Board of Stadtwerke Kiel AG (2012 - 2017), member of the Administrative Committee of the Employment Agency (2010 - 2017), member of the Conciliation Committee of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) (2006 - 2017), and member or alternate member of the Vocational Training Committee of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) (2003 - 2017)

2007 - 2017

Union Secretary for the Telecommunications and Information Technology division (ver.di LBZ North/Hamburg)

2006 – 2009

Deputy Managing Director, ver.di district of Kiel-Plön

2001-2007

Various roles in the youth divisions of the ÖTV and ver.di unions

Education:

2000 - 2004

Fernuniversität Gesamthochschule Hagen, degree program in business and labor law

1996 - 1999

Freie Universität Berlin, advanced studies: 
Educational Sciences, thesis on the topic "The German Trade Union Movement on Its Way into the 21st Century – the Service Union Model as a Response to Changes in the World of Work"

1994 - 1996

Universität Hamburg, foundational studies: Educational Sciences

Expertise/Focus Areas:
Labor and collective bargaining law, HR, committee and leadership expertise, risk management, political advocacy for women

Supervisory Board committee memberships at Deutsche Telekom:
- Audit and Finance Committee