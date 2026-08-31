Susanne Schöttke
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2028 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Regional District Director for ver.di Northern Region, Lübeck.
Member of the Supervisory Board since April 7, 2022, elected until the 2028 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Regional District Director for ver.di Northern Region, Lübeck.
Year of birth: 1974
Place of birth: Lübeck
Nationality: German
Professional career:
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Since 2017
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Regional District Director, ver.di Northern Region
|2012 - 2017
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Union Secretary for the Media, Arts, and Industry divisions (ver.di districts of Kiel-Plön and Northeast Schleswig-Holstein)
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2009 - 2017
|Managing Director (ver.di district of Kiel-Plön)
In this role, held the following positions:
Member of the Supervisory Board of Stadtwerke Kiel AG (2012 - 2017), member of the Administrative Committee of the Employment Agency (2010 - 2017), member of the Conciliation Committee of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) (2006 - 2017), and member or alternate member of the Vocational Training Committee of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) (2003 - 2017)
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2007 - 2017
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Union Secretary for the Telecommunications and Information Technology division (ver.di LBZ North/Hamburg)
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2006 – 2009
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Deputy Managing Director, ver.di district of Kiel-Plön
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2001-2007
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Various roles in the youth divisions of the ÖTV and ver.di unions
Education:
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2000 - 2004
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Fernuniversität Gesamthochschule Hagen, degree program in business and labor law
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1996 - 1999
|Freie Universität Berlin, advanced studies:
Educational Sciences, thesis on the topic "The German Trade Union Movement on Its Way into the 21st Century – the Service Union Model as a Response to Changes in the World of Work"
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1994 - 1996
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Universität Hamburg, foundational studies: Educational Sciences
Expertise/Focus Areas:
Labor and collective bargaining law, HR, committee and leadership expertise, risk management, political advocacy for women
Supervisory Board committee memberships at Deutsche Telekom:
- Audit and Finance Committee