Whether you want to keep an eye on your account balance while you’re out and about or quickly make a transfer, you can take care of your banking on your smartphone in no time through a browser or an app. If you enjoy this convenience, be sure to keep your smartphone secure.

Protect access to your smartphone with a PIN, fingerprint, facial recognition, or a strong password. What should already be standard for protecting your privacy is essential for online banking!

Do not use public WLAN. With public WLAN, you cannot be sure that your transmitted data will not be intercepted along the way. An attacker (known as a „Man in the middle“) may have set up their own WLAN using the name of the café or other location where you are. When you’re out and about, using your provider’s mobile data network offers the greatest security.

Download banking apps only from official app stores, and make sure you select the right provider and check the spelling.

Protect your banking app with a strong password that you use only for this purpose.

Do not save your login credentials in your smartphone's address book, disguised as contact details. Many apps can access your device's contacts. This could allow highly sensitive information to leak without your knowledge.

Update your apps and operating system regularly. Never conduct banking transactions on older devices that no longer receive system updates. These devices pose a significant risk to your account. If you are unsure, check with the manufacturer whether your device still receives updates.

Do not use a rooted or jailbroken device for banking.

One of the biggest risks is having your login credentials stolen through phishing. Never share your online banking credentials or enter them anywhere other than your bank’s website. Banks do not ask you to provide passwords or TANs outside their login area.

When you finish banking, sign out of your banking app using "Logout" or "Sign out".

Before you sell your phone or send it in for repair, reset it fully to factory settings, delete all stored data, and remove any additional storage cards.

If you lose your mobile device, have your SIM card and all saved banking access blocked immediately.

Check your account activity regularly and let your bank know if anything seems unusual.

Play it safe

Mobile banking always involves risks. If you only want to make mobile payments with your phone, consider using a separate account with a low balance. This helps protect the account where you receive your paycheck.