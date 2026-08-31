Home banking—securely

Follow these tips for greater security when banking online
- Keep your computer secure!
PCs are the main target for attackers in online banking. Trojans and other malware could serve as a back door for criminals. Follow our general security tips for keeping your computer secure. Install updates as early as possible and use up-to-date security software with a virus scanner and firewall. This also applies to tablets you use for online banking.
- Stay alert for phishing attacks.
Criminals will stop at nothing to get bank customers’ login credentials. This includes phishing attempts. Always keep in mind that your bank will never ask you by email to enter your PIN or even a TAN on a website. Always type in your bank’s URL manually or bookmark it to avoid being directed to a fake website.
- Turn off convenience features in your browser!
All web browsers offer convenient features, such as saving passwords or “Auto-Complete.” You should always turn these off when banking online. If your browser asks whether you want to save the data, click “No.” If a third party gains access to your computer, they could easily log in to your online banking account.
- Do not use open WLAN connections for banking!
If you need to make a transfer while on the go, use a VPN connection or use your smartphone as a WLAN hotspot. Alternatively, use your bank's app, but only over your provider's cellular network. Public WLAN networks, such as those in cafes and restaurants, may be insecure, and third parties could intercept your data traffic.
- Use an encrypted connection.
Look for your browser's indicators of a secure connection. Only log in to online banking when the connection begins with "https" and you see the locked padlock icon.
- Keep an eye on your account balance.
Review your (online) account statements and account activity regularly. Criminals do not necessarily empty an account completely. Instead, they use smaller amounts and debits that may not be noticed as quickly. They do this to thousands of victims at the same time, because the sheer volume makes it worthwhile for the thieves. Pay particular attention to direct debits and (online) transfers.
- Set limits.
Most banks offer a personalized limit for daily transfers. In the worst case, this cap is the maximum financial loss.
- Log out.
When you have finished your online banking, use the logout function. This reliably disconnects your data connection to the bank.
- If in doubt, block access to your account!
If you have legitimate concerns that your login credentials have fallen into the wrong hands or that your computer is infected with a Trojan, block online access to your account as a precaution. Calling is usually the fastest way to do this.
If you use online banking software, update it regularly – and make sure you have a backup so you can access your data at any time.