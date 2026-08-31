Stand up to cyberbullying and insults

What exactly is it?

In cyberbullying, perpetrators repeatedly target individuals online, for example on social networks, through messaging apps, or by email. Often, the people doing the bullying, also called "bullies," know their victims offline. They insult, harass, embarrass, humiliate, or denounce them. A common example is photos showing the affected person in embarrassing situations that are shared online. For victims, online bullying can be very stressful and distressing.

What you can do about cyberbullying

Document the incident. Information about the perpetrator taken from posts, screenshots of insulting content, and saved emails can help preserve evidence and provide a basis for conversations.

Do not engage with the bullying. Nothing is more frustrating for the perpetrator than not getting the reaction they want from the victim. If possible, use the platform’s tools to block the bully.

Report the posts: Let the operator of the platform where the abusive posts were published know. You can often do this using built-in features near the post ("Beitrag melden").

Contact the operator: The legal notice on every website explains how to contact and inform the operator. Most operators respond quickly to avoid being legally considered partly responsible. You can often also report posts to an administrator. If the operator does not respond, you can contact reporting offices such as internet-beschwerdestelle.de and www.jugendschutz.net .

Talk to someone. For children and teens in particular, it can help to reach out to a trusted teacher or another responsible person, such as a coach or staff member at a youth center. Often, the attacks stop once that person addresses them openly.

Get help: For example, you can receive anonymous, free advice from Nummer gegen Kummer or Juuuport. These organizations can also refer you elsewhere if you need more extensive, ongoing support.

If necessary, file a police report. In cases of threats and serious violations of personal rights, go to the police well informed and with the evidence you have secured. Civil law also offers options, such as formal warnings, cease-and-desist declarations, and other legal tools. However, only a lawyer can help you with these.

Have the data removed. Some companies offer paid advice and support in cases of cyberbullying, for example with data removal.

Prevent it

Anyone can become a victim of cyberbullying. Always act thoughtfully online.

Don’t share too much personal information: It’s best to keep your address, cell phone number, and passwords to yourself.

Be careful with photos and images: Once something is posted online or on social networks, it can be very difficult to remove. Before posting any photo, think about whether you really want to share it and whether the scene might make you feel embarrassed someday.

Manage your privacy settings on social networks. Think carefully about whom you add as a “friend” on a social network and who you share posts and photos with.

Speak up and take a stand

Even bystanders can help stop bullying and other forms of online hate. For example, take a stand when something is not okay, and report abusive posts. In our "No Hate Speech" special, you will find many organizations offering practical strategies for standing up to hate online.

Helpful websites: