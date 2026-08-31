Take care when sharing children’s photos

Many parents share photos and videos of their children on social media. There is even a term for this behavior: “Sharenting,” a combination of “to share” and “parenting.” Most parents do this to share and celebrate their children’s special moments and milestones with family and friends.

But this well-intentioned practice carries risks. Children may become targets of cyberbullying or stalking. Sharing content also leaves digital traces. This can create a digital identity without the child’s consent—one that can harm them because it can be accessed anytime, from anywhere, and the content can be easily altered.

The trouble with AI

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) increases the risk. Facial-recognition technology can enable AI algorithms to automatically identify and collect images of children. These images can be used to create profiles of children for advertising purposes or even to create pornographic content.

AI systems can also identify and analyze children’s traits and preferences using images and text. Deepfakes—manipulated content created with AI—are another risk.

It is important for parents to understand the risks and act responsibly. By following the tips below, you can do a great deal to protect your children’s safety and privacy.

Take photos mindfully

When taking photos, make sure children cannot be directly identified.

When taking photos, make sure children cannot be directly identified. Cover faces

Use emojis, blur, or mosaic effects as needed to make faces unrecognizable.

Use emojis, blur, or mosaic effects as needed to make faces unrecognizable. Share thoughtfully

Think carefully about which information and photos you share—and, above all, who you share them with. Photos of children who are lightly clothed or naked, no matter how funny they may seem, never belong online.

Think carefully about which information and photos you share—and, above all, who you share them with. Photos of children who are lightly clothed or naked, no matter how funny they may seem, never belong online. Use privacy settings

Social media platforms offer a range of privacy settings. Make sure only people you trust can access the content you share.

Social media platforms offer a range of privacy settings. Make sure only people you trust can access the content you share. Include your children

If your children are older, talk with them about the risks of the internet and explain why certain photos of them, their siblings, or their friends are shared. Ask whether they are comfortable with this. Children also have a right to privacy.

If your children are older, talk with them about the risks of the internet and explain why certain photos of them, their siblings, or their friends are shared. Ask whether they are comfortable with this. Children also have a right to privacy. Ask other parents

Never post photos showing other children online without asking first—for example, class or group photos. You need their parents' permission to publish them.

By acting responsibly, you can balance your wish to share precious moments with the need to protect children's privacy and safety in the digital world.

