Warning: Deceptive text messages
Here’s how to avoid falling for criminals’ tricks.
Here’s how to avoid falling for criminals’ tricks.
Digitalization brings both opportunities and challenges for society—and criminals are finding digital ways to reach us, too. They contact us by email, but increasingly through text messages or short messages in messaging apps. Our tips can help you stay protected.
Harmful text messages often look as though they were sent by a well-known company. For example, a delivery service may announce a package by text, or a mobile provider may claim to be offering bonus minutes. We should be suspicious, because the sender may be a mobile number we do not recognize at all. Clicking the link in the message can cause harm.
In so-called smishing (a combination of SMS and phishing), criminals count on consumers unknowingly sharing their login credentials or downloading malware. These criminal text messages can take many different forms.
If you're wondering how scammers got your number, there can unfortunately be many reasons. Your contact details may have been collected from a hacked forum, an online retailer with a data breach, or social media. Someone who had your phone number saved on their mobile phone may already have fallen victim to a scam. Or criminals may have used a program that automatically generates numbers and contacted you at random. For all these reasons, it's always worth thinking carefully about which information you share and where.
In general, this nasty scam only works if you take action. As long as you don’t respond to the message, nothing will happen. Just delete it. By the way, receiving an SMS itself is free. Why doesn’t the telecommunications industry simply filter out these types of messages? In Germany, the content of SMS messages is protected by telecommunications law, unlike the content of emails, for example. This means the content may not be analyzed and therefore cannot simply be filtered out.
If your phone is infected, first switch it to airplane mode. This cuts off its connection to the malware’s command-and-control system. Then manually back up any photos, information, and contacts you urgently need to keep. Next, reset your phone to its factory settings. This also removes the malware.
As a preventive measure on Android smartphones: Disable the “Allow software installation from an unknown source/origin” setting.