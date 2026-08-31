Work better with desktop sharing and videoconferencing

Tips for greater security in videoconferences

The boundaries between different software categories have become increasingly blurred in recent years. Programs originally designed for video calls now include features that let you view and edit documents together. Conferencing systems, whose virtual rooms participants could previously join only by phone, can now also be used through software or even just a browser. As a result, the range of available solutions can be difficult to navigate.

Choosing a provider Before making your choice, review the provider's business model. If the solution is offered free of charge, consider how the company intends to make money. Operating a solution requires investment. So how does the provider generate revenue? Conversation content must remain confidential. Encrypted internet connections help ensure this. Check what the provider says about this topic. Which methods secure data transmission? Where are the provider's data centers located? And how are they protected against unauthorized access? Since data protection levels can vary from country to country, it is worth looking into these details.

Software in use Change default settings such as PINs or passwords. Many programs come with options that can, for example, control access to local content. These options are protected by codes that are publicly documented. As with Routers and other devices, you should always adjust these default options. Review the software permissions: What can the conferencing system access on your computer? Do you need to allow access to your microphone or camera if you only want to chat? What can a moderator control? In many solutions, users can give a moderator or another participant control of your computer. These features, which originated in remote maintenance, are designed to let that person use the device as if they were sitting in front of it. That is why you should review these permissions carefully.

Participation

Security issues in a video conference, such as sharing confidential information, usually originate with users. Close any documents you do not need and clear your desktop. Also turn off notifications for the duration of the conference. Just a few lines of text in the preview feature of Outlook or other email programs can reveal secrets. If possible, set up a separate user profile or account for a video conference. Save all the documents you need in advance to a folder for this user. This helps prevent you from accidentally sending or opening files that are nobody else's business. Close the program properly when you are finished. Once the conference is over, fully close the software or browser you used so that no connections to your computer remain open.

Security issues in a video conference, such as sharing confidential information, usually originate with users.

The same basic rules apply to video chats and conferencing as they do to securing a system in general. Keep browsers, operating systems, and software up to date so you can address security vulnerabilities in time.