Transparency Report Austria
T-Mobile Austria GmbH (Magenta)
T-Mobile Austria GmbH (Magenta)
|
Category
|
2024
|
2025
|
Comments
|
Lines intercepted
|
975
|
1049
|
*prolongations included
|
Data traffic records
|
17312
|
16487
|
*interface for active emergency localizations
|
Subscriber master data
|
29543
|
24330
|
IP-address owner data
|
502
|
475
|An official nationwide report representing requests is not available. Criminal reports/statistics are available on Ministry’s website https://www.bmi.gv.at/508/start.aspx
Courts, Ministry of Interior, Police, National Security and (military) Intelligence Services, emergency organisations, entiteled state authorities according to the Telecommunication Act.