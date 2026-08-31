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Transparency Report Austria

1 min read

T-Mobile Austria GmbH (Magenta)

Category

2024

2025

Comments

Lines intercepted

975

1049

*prolongations included

Data traffic records

17312
653465

16487
656776

*interface for active emergency localizations

Subscriber master data

29543

24330

 

IP-address owner data

502

475

 
An official nationwide report representing requests is not available. Criminal reports/statistics are available on Ministry’s website https://www.bmi.gv.at/508/start.aspx

How to interpret the figures?

  • The stated amounts represent the total volume of lines intercepted and data records provided.
  • Each Austrian telecommunication operator must provide an automated interface with name, address and location information for emergency services according to Telecommunication Act §124. These localization figures are included but shown seperately in data traffic records (*)

Legal basis for Lawful Interception activities and Data Provisioning

  • Telecommunication Act (Telekommunikationsgesetz – TKG) §§ 162, 124
  • Code of Criminal Procedure (Strafprozessordnung – StPO) §§ 76a, 134ff 
  • Security Police Act (Sicherheitspolizeigesetz – SPG) §§ 53 Abs. 3a, 53 Abs. 3b
  • State Protection and Intelligence Service Act (Staatsschutz- und Nachrichtendienst-Gesetz – SNG) § 11 Abs. 1
  • Military Powers Act (MBG)
  • Data Security Regulation (Datensicherheitsverordnung – DSVO)
  • Interception Regulation (Überwachungsverordnung – ÜVO) .

Compentent Authorities

Courts, Ministry of Interior, Police, National Security and (military) Intelligence Services, emergency organisations, entiteled state authorities according to the Telecommunication Act.