Speed leadership

Magenta operates one of Austria's most advanced broadband and mobile networks, offering ultra-fast connectivity via hybrid fibre-coax (HFC), fiber optics, and a powerful 4G and 5G mobile network. In partnership with investor Meridiam, Magenta is also driving Austria's largest private fiber initiative, aiming to increase the number of gigabit connections to 2.1 million by 2030.

Magenta consistently stands out in independent tests, winning multiple awards in renowned network benchmarks such as the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ and the connect Test. In fixed-line internet, Magenta even achieves speeds up to four times faster than the national competition. These results highlight the company's strong competitive position.

Technology leader in Austria

Our commitment to future technologies is clear in Magenta Telekom's ongoing pioneering role. We were among the first in Europe to introduce 5G in spring 2019, and we also set international benchmarks by launching 5G clinics in Austria's Burgenland region.

Magenta has also set impressive speed records on several occasions. After previously reaching 10 gigabits per second with 5G-Advanced, we achieved a bandwidth of 50 gigabits per second in December 2025. Under ideal conditions, this means you can download a 4K movie in just one second. As Austria's first full-service provider to do so, we soon turned the capital into a multi-gigabit city: Since February 2026, the first businesses in Vienna have been enjoying fixed-network internet speeds of 2 Gbit/s.

Offers for private and business customers

Magenta Telekom’s mobile network covers more than 99 percent of the Austrian population. Through its HFC network, the company delivers fiber-powered connectivity to 1.6 million households nationwide. The portfolio is rounded out by the entertainment platform Magenta TV.

For business customers, Magenta offers integrated solutions, fiber internet, and fixed-line telephony from a single source, providing access to all internet technologies and digitalization solutions. Magenta’s mobile network also features a dedicated network for the Internet of Things (Narrowband-IoT and LTE-M).

Your digital partner in Austria

With Magenta, people in Austria have a reliable and trusted full-service provider by their side. Our mission goes far beyond digital connectivity, offering security solutions for individuals and businesses alike. The Mein Magenta app gives you broad access to AI tools. Plus, Magenta Moments, our world of exclusive benefits and prize draws, already brings extra value to over 700,000 customers across Austria.

“One T” for Austria

Magenta Telekom, T-Systems, Telekom Security, and Deutsche Telekom Global Business (DTGBS) are joining forces in Austria with a clear goal: to achieve greater market impact together, increase efficiency, and foster sustainable growth in the business customer segment. T-Systems, our enterprise division, is among the world's leading providers of IT and digitalization solutions. T-Systems delivers integrated solutions for secure IT infrastructure operations, cloud transformation, AI, security, multi-cloud platforms, and software, extending all the way to comprehensive digitalization projects. This is made possible by Deutsche Telekom's global fixed and mobile network reach, highly secure data centers, a broad cloud ecosystem with leading partners, and a commitment to the highest standards of security, sovereignty, and zero-outage quality. Our focus industries include automotive, manufacturing, retail and logistics, public transport, as well as the financial sector, healthcare, and the public sector.