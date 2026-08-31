Transparency Report Croatia

|
Category
|
2024
|
2025
|
Comments
|
Lines intercepted
|
Not available
|
Not available
|
Direct access by state authority
|
Data traffic records
|
1183
|
813
|
|
Subscriber master data
|
444
|
740
|
|
IP-address owner data
|
49
|
83
|
|
An official nationwide report is not available.
How to interpret the figures?
- In accordance with legal stipulations, telecommunications operators must ensure a permanent and direct access to facilities and technical equipment for LI Agency. As a consequence, Hrvatski Telekom has no access to data regarding Lawful Interception.
- The stated amounts for Data Provisioning represent the total volume of data records provided upon requests for retained data made by Police, Courts and State Attorney’s Office which were not labeled as „classified” or as „official secret”. Retained data requested by LI Agency are excluded.
Legal basis for Lawful Interception activities and Data Provisioning
- Electronic Communications Act (Official Gazette 76/2022) - Art. 52 - 54
- Security and Intelligence System Act (Official Gazette 79/2006, 105/2006) – Art. 18 – 19, 33
- Regulation on national security requirements of the Republic of Croatia for individuals and legal entities in telecommunications (Official Gazette 64/2008, 76/2013) – entire text
- Criminal Procedure Act (Official Gazette 152/08, 80/11, 121/11, 91/12, 143/12, 56/13, 145/13, 152/14, 70/2017, 126/19, 130/20, 80/22) – Art. 207, 257, 332, 334, 335, 337 and 339a
- Criminal Act (Official Gazette 125/11, 144/12, 56/15, 61/15, 101/2017, 118/2018, 126/2019, 84/2021) – Art. 300 and 347
- Data Secrecy Act (Official Gazette 79/07 and 86/12) - Art. 26
- Article 6 of the Regulation on National Security Requirements of the Republic of Croatia for individuals and legal entities in telecommunications (Official Gazette 64/2008, 76/2013) obliges legal and psychical entities to keep data and knowledge on LI means, procedures and activities under the provisions of Data Secrecy Act.
Competent Authorities
Lawful Enforcement Agency (OTC), Judiciary, Ministry of Interior.