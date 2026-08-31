Business success and employee commitment drive outstanding customer satisfaction

Hrvatski Telekom's dedication to continuous innovation, introducing new network generations, and improving network quality, product offerings, and sales channels is reflected in its industry-leading customer experience for both private and business clients. At the same time, Hrvatski Telekom is the most popular telecommunications brand in Croatia, reinforcing its position as the market's leading and most trusted provider. This progress is made possible by highly engaged employees and the company's reputation as one of the most attractive employers in the market.

Technology and Innovation Leader

Setting industry standards is at the core of Hrvatski Telekom's business. MAXtv, launched in 2006, was the first IPTV platform within the Deutsche Telekom Group. The 5G campus network 'Rijeka Gateway' was recognized as one of Europe's most innovative connectivity projects at the 2025 European Digital Connectivity Awards, organized by the European Commission. The 'NextGen 5G Airports' project, where Hrvatski Telekom acts as mobile network operator and consortium leader, was selected for funding under the 'Connecting Europe Facility', making it only the fourth airport infrastructure project to receive this support.

The HT Group is recognized for providing companies and the public sector with a wide range of advanced ICT solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data centers, the Internet of Things, and smart cities. Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important part of the company's strategy. As demand for high-performance networks and computing power grows, ongoing investments in fiber, 5G, and data center infrastructure position Hrvatski Telekom at the heart of an AI-driven ecosystem.

Sustainable Growth and Development

Driven by a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Hrvatski Telekom sets the standard for ambitious ESG goals in Croatia. Since 2021, the company has sourced all its electricity from renewable energy and signed the country’s first virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA). Recognized for its digital inclusion and climate action programs, Hrvatski Telekom has received the national sustainability award for five consecutive years. It was also the first company in Croatia to earn the HRIO certificate for sustainable business practices following a comprehensive audit.

In addition, the company has received numerous local and international awards for corporate governance, stock market performance, and exemplary practices in social responsibility and sustainability. Hrvatski Telekom is also the only Croatian company ever included in the 'World’s Most Ethical Companies' list.