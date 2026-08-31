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Transparency Report Germany

2 min read

Telekom Deutschland GmbH, T-Systems International GmbH

Category

2024

2025

Comments

Lines intercepted

35,740

36,337

Prolongations included

Data traffic records

1,539,944

1,794,187

 

Subscriber master data

53,978

53,754

Requests through automated interface not included

IP-address owner data

289,893

217,085

Number of IP adresses requests  concerning  suspected copyright infringement on the internet

How to interpret the following figures?

  • The stated amounts represent the total volume of lines intercepted and data records provided. Beside the following statistic each telecommunication operator must provide an automated interface with basic data such as name, address and phone number according to Telecommunication Act §§ 172 - 174
  • According to Article 10 Act we also have to provide specific data to the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND). The amount of these data is not included in the amount stated below.

Legal basis for Lawful Interception activities and Data Provisioning

  • German Telecommunication Act (Telekommunikationsgesetz - TKG) §170 ff 
  • German Code of Criminal Procedure (Strafprozessordnung - StPO) § 100a, 100g, 100j,161a 
  • German Federal Intelligence Service Act (BND-Gesetz) and Article 10 Act (Artikel 10 Gesetz - G10), incl. National Security Service
  • German Copyright Act (Urheberrechtsgesetz - UrhG) § 101. 

Competent Authorities

  • Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), including but not limited to Police Authorities (national and federal)
  • Intelligence Agencies (national and federal) 
  • Customs Investigations Services 

Content Blocking and Malware Protection

Telekom Deutschland GmbH, T-Systems International GmbH

 

Category

 

2024

2025

Comments

 

Malware Protection, Blocked Domains
 

 

 

21105901  

Blocking initiated by Telekom Security to protect customers 

 

Malware Protection, Blocked IPs
 

 

 

 2193

Blocking initiated by Telekom Security to protect customers 

 

Malware Protection,  Protected Customers
 

 

 

684590  

Blocking initiated by Telekom Security to protect customers 

 

CUII

 

 

 300

Request CUII 

 

  BaFIn  

 

 

 1

Requests BaFin   

 

Extremist Content 

 

 

 3

State Media Authority North Rhine-Westphalia 

Legal Basis for Content Blocking and Malware Protection

  • German Telecommunication Act (Telekommunikationsgesetz - TKG) §§165, 169 TKG
  • State Treaty on the Protection of Human Dignity and the Protection of Minors in Broadcasting and Telemedia,  (Staatsvertrag über den Schutz der Menschenwürde und den Jugendschutz in Rundfunk und Telemedien)
  • German Copyright Act (Urheberrechtsgesetz - UrhG) § 101 UrhG
  • German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz, KWG) § 23 KWG

Competent Authorities for Content Blocking

  • Clearing Body for Copyright on the Internet (CUII)
  • State Media Authorities (Landesmedienanstalten) 
  • Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)