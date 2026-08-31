Transparency Report Germany

|
Category
|
2024
|
2025
|
Comments
|
Lines intercepted
|
35,740
|
36,337
|
Prolongations included
|
Data traffic records
|
1,539,944
|
1,794,187
|
|
Subscriber master data
|
53,978
|
53,754
|
Requests through automated interface not included
|
IP-address owner data
|
289,893
|
217,085
|
Number of IP adresses requests concerning suspected copyright infringement on the internet
How to interpret the following figures?
- The stated amounts represent the total volume of lines intercepted and data records provided. Beside the following statistic each telecommunication operator must provide an automated interface with basic data such as name, address and phone number according to Telecommunication Act §§ 172 - 174
- According to Article 10 Act we also have to provide specific data to the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND). The amount of these data is not included in the amount stated below.
Legal basis for Lawful Interception activities and Data Provisioning
- German Telecommunication Act (Telekommunikationsgesetz - TKG) §170 ff
- German Code of Criminal Procedure (Strafprozessordnung - StPO) § 100a, 100g, 100j,161a
- German Federal Intelligence Service Act (BND-Gesetz) and Article 10 Act (Artikel 10 Gesetz - G10), incl. National Security Service
- German Copyright Act (Urheberrechtsgesetz - UrhG) § 101.
Competent Authorities
- Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), including but not limited to Police Authorities (national and federal)
- Intelligence Agencies (national and federal)
- Customs Investigations Services
Content Blocking and Malware Protection
Telekom Deutschland GmbH, T-Systems International GmbH
|
Category
|
2024
|
2025
|
Comments
|
Malware Protection, Blocked Domains
|
|
21105901
|
Blocking initiated by Telekom Security to protect customers
|
Malware Protection, Blocked IPs
|
|
2193
|
Blocking initiated by Telekom Security to protect customers
|
Malware Protection, Protected Customers
|
|
684590
|
Blocking initiated by Telekom Security to protect customers
|
CUII
|
|
300
|
Request CUII
|
BaFIn
|
|
1
|
Requests BaFin
|
Extremist Content
|
|
3
|
State Media Authority North Rhine-Westphalia
Legal Basis for Content Blocking and Malware Protection
- German Telecommunication Act (Telekommunikationsgesetz - TKG) §§165, 169 TKG
- State Treaty on the Protection of Human Dignity and the Protection of Minors in Broadcasting and Telemedia, (Staatsvertrag über den Schutz der Menschenwürde und den Jugendschutz in Rundfunk und Telemedien)
- German Copyright Act (Urheberrechtsgesetz - UrhG) § 101 UrhG
- German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz, KWG) § 23 KWG
Competent Authorities for Content Blocking
- Clearing Body for Copyright on the Internet (CUII)
- State Media Authorities (Landesmedienanstalten)
- Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)