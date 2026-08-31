Telekom is committed to helping ensure that Germany is fully equipped with fiber-optic connectivity. To make this happen, we are rolling out more fiber than any other telecommunications company in Germany. Every single day.

The backbone of the Telekom network already consists of fiber. With more than 800,000 kilometers, it is the largest network of its kind in Europe. Today, over 12.7 million households in Germany can book a gigabit-capable connection on the Telekom network. In 2025 alone, 2.7 million new households and business locations were added. Over the next three years, Telekom will invest an additional 800 million euros in fiber expansion - on top of existing investments. In total, the company will invest 30 billion euros by 2030.

The number of active fiber connections is growing every quarter. In 2025, more than 580,000 new households and businesses chose fiber. Our goal for 2026 is to increase this number significantly. By 2027, we aim to welcome one million new customers.

More than 37 million households and businesses have access to plans with speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s. Of these, over 32 million can even get speeds of up to 250 Mbit/s.

Setting new standards in mobile communications

Telekom is also leading the way in mobile communications, delivering outstanding network quality for everyone. To provide the best possible customer experience, our ambition is to make our mobile network available everywhere. More than 99 percent of people in Germany already have access to 5G. Our focus now is on expanding coverage even further. Telekom already provides by far the most extensive nationwide 5G coverage, reaching nearly 90 percent of the country. Over the next four years, we aim to increase this coverage by a further four percentage points.

In 2025 alone, Telekom put 1,000 new sites into operation. Our consistent network expansion is reflected in numerous wins across independent network tests. In recent years, Telekom has come out on top in all major network and service tests, including those by Fokus Money, CHIP, Computer Bild, and connect. The specialist magazine connect even introduced the “outstanding” category for Telekom’s network.

MagentaTV brings together traditional television and streaming services on a single platform. MagentaTV+ is always included at no extra cost. You get access to a huge and unique selection of series, movies, documentaries, and shows on demand. There are also more than 180 TV channels to choose from, including over 160 in HD.

Features like cross-platform search, for MagentaTV+ content as well as all streaming services, timeshift, restart, and seven-day replay make everything especially convenient. You can book MagentaTV independently of your internet provider, use it across the EU, and enjoy it at home or on the go with the Telekom MagentaTV One box, as well as on smart TVs, streaming sticks, smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Sales & Service

We have brought together our sales and distribution activities to help you get your questions answered faster and more efficiently. Telekom offers a channel mix: you can visit our Telekom Shops in person to book products and get advice.

You can reach us around the clock via our free hotline 0800 330 1000. And whether it’s through our app, live chat, or on our website, you can always connect with our service and sales teams, get information, and book plans and products.

Our customer service is TÜV-certified and has received multiple awards. Our shops have also been recognized many times for their innovative and sustainable design, and bring advice, technology, and entertainment together under one roof.