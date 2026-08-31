Transparency Report Greece

|
Category
|
2024
|
2025
|
Comments
|
Lines intercepted
|
7026
|
7058
|
Prolongations are not included
|
Data traffic records
|
13696
|
14304
|
|
Subscriber master data
|
12277
|
12813
|
|
IP-address owner data
|
5826
|
7962
|
|
An official annual report from the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) is available via http://www.adae.gr/en/annual-reports/
How to interpret the figures?
- The stated amounts represent the number of requests. The numbers in the following table represent distinct phone numbers. If for any reason there were multiple inquiries for the same phone number (e.g., prolongations), this is only counted once; “Subscriber master data” is the number of customers, on which the authorities have asked for personal data (name, address, etc) based on their phone number. The reported numbers represent executed requests.
- OTE SA does not store the communication content of its customers in its systems.
Legal basis for Lawful Interception activities and Data Provisioning
- Article 19 of the Hellenic Constitution.
- Law 3115/2005 on the establishment of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy(ADAE).
- PD 47/2005 on the procedures and technical and organizational safeguards for waiving of communication secrecy and for its protection.
- Law 5002/2022 on the procedure for the lifting of communications secrecy, cybersecurity, and citizens’ data protection.
- Law 3917/2011 on the retention of data generated or processed in connection with the provision of publicly available electronic communications services or of public communications networks, use of surveillance systems with the obtaining or recording of sound or image at public areas and related provisions.
- Greek Code of Criminal Procedure
- Decision 234/20.11.2009 of ADAE – Amendment to the Authority’s Act No. 2322/11.12.2006 on “Disabling the option not to display the calling line for the identification of malicious or nuisance calls”
- Law 4624/2019 Hellenic Data Protection Authority; implementing measures for Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and transposition into national law of Directive (EU) 2016/680 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016, and other provisions.
Competent authorities
Hellenic Police, Hellenic Coast Guard, Prosecution Authorities, National Security Agency