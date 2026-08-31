Under the unified Telekom brand, the OTE Group offers a wide range of services: fixed and mobile network services, broadband, pay TV, and integrated ICT solutions. The Group is also active in real estate, e-payments, online food delivery, and digital insurance.

Telecommunications Infrastructure

OTE Group is making significant investments in next-generation networks to build infrastructure that empowers the Greek economy and unlocks new opportunities for growth. Each year, the company invests more than 600 million euros, focusing primarily on expanding FTTH and 5G networks.

OTE's FTTH (Fiber to the Home) network already reaches over 2.1 million households. Expansion is set to accelerate, aiming to reach around 2.4 million households by the end of 2026 and nearly 3.5 million households and businesses by 2030, covering more than 70 percent of lines in Greece.

In the fixed broadband market, especially in areas without fiber infrastructure, the group was the first provider to launch Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) under the name COSMOTE 5G WiFi at the beginning of 2025. This service leverages the technological advantages of network slicing, made possible by the 5G Stand-Alone (SA) network.

At the same time, Telekom continues to invest in expanding its mobile network. The rollout of COSMOTE 5G, Greece's largest 5G network, is progressing rapidly: more than 99 percent of the population is now covered, while the 5G Stand-Alone network currently reaches around 78 percent of people.

OTE Group is also a leading system integrator for businesses and the public sector in Greece and across the EU. The company delivers advanced technology solutions in digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, healthcare, tourism, and energy.

Sustainable Growth

In 2025, OTE Group continued its positive progress in sustainability. The company achieved greenhouse gas neutrality in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2), especially in the environmental sector, through:

comprehensive reduction measures, including 100 percent of electricity consumption supplied by renewable energy

carbon removal projects for emissions that could not be fully reduced.

In the social sector, 1.1 million people have benefited from initiatives promoting equal participation in the digital society.